ETV Bharat / bharat

India Produces 60% Of Global Vaccine Stocks, Can Lead World In Medicine By 2047: NITI Aayog Member Prof Gobardhan Das

Srinagar: Immunological research is key to tackle future pandemics and India, which produces 60 percent of the world's vaccine stocks, is poised to become self-reliant and lead the world in the field of medicine, a NITI Aayog member has said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the first day of the 4-day 'Immunocon', the annual conference of the Immunology Society here on Wednesday, Prof Gobardhan Das, full-time NITI Aayog member and a distinguished scientist, said that immunological research is of paramount importance to tackle diseases.

“During the COVID pandemic, it became clear that the field of medicine is incomplete without immunology. New research in this field is of great importance to tackle new diseases. Discussion, collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders are needed for a positive outcome,” Das said.

Das, who joined the NITI Aayog as a full-time member in May this year, took pride in the fact that India produces 60 percent of the world's vaccination stocks.

“This highlights the potential of the country's scientists. This means that we have the capability to become Atmanirbhar and lead the world in the field of medicine by 2047,” he said. Das said that India was the only country in the world where medical services were the “cheapest”.

Corroborating Prof Das's claims, researcher Dr Amit Awasthi, said that the made in India Covaxin strengthened India's diplomatic efforts as we supplied the vaccine to many of the countries during the COVID pandemic.