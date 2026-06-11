India Produces 60% Of Global Vaccine Stocks, Can Lead World In Medicine By 2047: NITI Aayog Member Prof Gobardhan Das
Speaking on the sidelines of the Immunocon 2026 in Srinagar, Prof Das said that immunological research was of paramount importance, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Srinagar: Immunological research is key to tackle future pandemics and India, which produces 60 percent of the world's vaccine stocks, is poised to become self-reliant and lead the world in the field of medicine, a NITI Aayog member has said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the first day of the 4-day 'Immunocon', the annual conference of the Immunology Society here on Wednesday, Prof Gobardhan Das, full-time NITI Aayog member and a distinguished scientist, said that immunological research is of paramount importance to tackle diseases.
“During the COVID pandemic, it became clear that the field of medicine is incomplete without immunology. New research in this field is of great importance to tackle new diseases. Discussion, collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders are needed for a positive outcome,” Das said.
Das, who joined the NITI Aayog as a full-time member in May this year, took pride in the fact that India produces 60 percent of the world's vaccination stocks.
“This highlights the potential of the country's scientists. This means that we have the capability to become Atmanirbhar and lead the world in the field of medicine by 2047,” he said. Das said that India was the only country in the world where medical services were the “cheapest”.
Corroborating Prof Das's claims, researcher Dr Amit Awasthi, said that the made in India Covaxin strengthened India's diplomatic efforts as we supplied the vaccine to many of the countries during the COVID pandemic.
The Immunocon conference organized by the Indian Immunology Society assumes special importance in view of the rapidly growing role of immunology in understanding various diseases, developing modern treatments and improving patient care. The sessions held during the conference will also provide valuable learning opportunities for faculty members, researchers, stakeholders and students.
SKIMS is hosting the 53rd Annual Conference of the Indian Immunology Society – #IMMUNOCON2026 from June 10–13 at SKICC, Srinagar.— Sher-i-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences (@DirectorSkims) June 9, 2026
A pre-conference workshop on “Foundation Course in Immunology” was held today, engaging students and young researchers
Renowned scientist Dr M S Khuroo, while talking to ETV Bharat, said that immunology is a field of great importance in medicine.
“It is thanks to vaccines that we have been able to eradicate these deadly diseases that not only crippled humans but also proved to be fatal. Vaccines not only eliminated deadly diseases but also brought under control those diseases that dominate the immune system,” he said.
Director of SKIMS Soura, Prof M Ashraf Ganai said that such events provide an excellent platform for researchers, students and faculty members to interact with experts and keep abreast of the latest developments in their respective fields.
Convener of the conference, Prof Dil Afroz said that delegates from 40 reputed institutions of the country and 10 from foreign countries are participating in the event.
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