India’s Power Grid Buckles Under Heatwave Pressure, Study Urges Rapid Shift To Renewables

New Delhi: As negotiators at the ongoing COP30 are pushing for an agreement on the urgency to finance adaptation and mitigation, a new report by Climate Trends & Climate Compatible Futures establishes the gravity for both, especially for developing countries like India, caught in a vicious cycle.

The new study highlights a growing crisis driven by severe heatwaves and surging electricity demand in India, warning that infrastructure upgrades and decisive clean energy action are needed to break the country’s “heat-power trap.” The report, released as India contends with record-high temperatures and overloaded power grids, compares a decade’s worth of data on climate, energy use, and health, arguing that persistent reliance on coal is amplifying both pollution and vulnerability for millions of people.

Decade of Rising Heat and Power Demand

Across India, the number of extremely hot days, defined as surpassing 40°C, has climbed steeply over the past ten years, with fourteen states experiencing a 15% rise in summer heat intensity since 2015. The study notes that summertime electricity demand now peaks during intense heatwaves, which cumulatively added 9% to power requirements in the summer of 2024 alone. Northern and central states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand bore the brunt of these conditions, but even Himalayan states like Uttarakhand and Ladakh showed unprecedented jumps in high-temperature days.

Coal Still Dominates, But Renewables Are Rising

India’s overall power generation capacity ballooned from 285 GW in 2015 to 461 GW by 2024. While fossil fuel capacity grew from 195 GW to 243 GW, renewable energy saw an even sharper surge, more than doubling to reach 209 GW. Renewable electricity generation increased by 121%, compared to a 50% hike in fossil sources over the decade. Yet, the grid still leans heavily on coal, driving up emissions and worsening the health impacts of air pollution, especially when cooling needs are highest.

Pollution and Public Health: The Vicious Cycle

The study identifies a feedback loop: extreme heat drives demand for cooling, met largely by fossil-based electricity, which in turn pumps more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This cycle led to emissions of 327 million tonnes of CO2 during just April-June 2024. Over the past ten years, summer fossil fuel use resulted in an estimated 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions. Populations in rural and low-income urban regions are particularly vulnerable to these combined pressures, facing greater risk from both heat stress and power shortages.