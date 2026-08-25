ETV Bharat / bharat

India Post’s Dak Sewa App Brings Postal Services Onto Single Platform: Here’s What Is New

New Delhi: India Post has launched a new version of its digital customer-facing platform, Dak Sewa, alongside Dak Mitra, an employee-focused app, in what the government says is an attempt to move beyond individual digital services and create a more unified, mobile-first postal ecosystem.

The Dak Sewa is not simply a new app for tracking parcels. India Post has already offered several digital services, including online booking, tracking, postage calculation, complaints and information on postal and financial products. What the new platform attempts to do is bring a wider set of these functions together in one mobile interface, while adding features such as doorstep pickup, integrated domestic and international booking, digital payments and access to selected insurance and savings services.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who launched the apps on Monday, said the objective was not merely to digitise existing processes but to redesign them around citizens.

“Today, citizens do not merely expect government services to be available; they want these services available on their mobile phones, at the touch of a button, and delivered in a fast, simple and transparent manner. Our responsibility is not merely to digitise old processes, but to redesign the entire process around the citizen,” Scindia said.

What's Different About Dak Sewa?

For years, customers could access different India Post services - track an article, calculate postage, locate a post office, file a complaint or find information about postal insurance - through separate digital channels. The Dak Sewa app brings together these functions.

A customer can use the app to locate the nearest post office, check PIN-code information, calculate postal charges, book Speed Post and parcels, request a pickup, track domestic and international shipments and register or track a grievance.

It also provides access to information on small savings schemes and postal insurance products such as PLI and RPLI, along with selected functionalities related to these services.

The app is being positioned as a single entry point in India Post, rather than another standalone utility.

Doorstep Pickup

One of the most significant customer-facing features highlighted by the Department of Posts is the ability to request parcel pickup through the app. So long, customer had to take the article to a post office for booking.

With the new digital interface, the customer can initiate the booking process from the phone and request pickup, making the postal network more relevant to households, small businesses and online sellers.

For an MSME or an individual selling products online, the ability to book, pay, arrange pickup and track a parcel through the same interface can reduce the number of steps involved in using India Post.

This is also where the government is linking the app to its broader Ease of Doing Business objective.

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said the transformation is aimed at making postal services easier to access and use, particularly for businesses that depend on logistics.

“For an MSME or an online seller, easy pickup, booking, payment and tracking can make a real difference. That is Ease of Doing Business in practical terms,” he said.

Domestic, International Bookings Under Single Interface

Another change is the effort to bring domestic and international mail and parcel bookings into a more unified digital process.

The app allows users to access domestic and international booking services along with tracking and payment options.

This is different from simply providing a tracking facility. The government's objective is to take the customer through more of the postal transaction digitally, from finding the appropriate service and calculating charges to booking, paying and subsequently tracking the article.

Digital payments have also been integrated through UPI, internet banking and cards.

The platform also includes online bill-payment functionality through SBI ePay, according to the Department of Posts.

Pemmasani described this as the beginning of a Super App for India Post, with the eventual aim of allowing citizens to access postal, insurance and financial services through a single application.

That roadmap is important because the current launch should not necessarily be viewed as the final version of the platform. The department is presenting Dak Sewa as a foundation on which additional India Post services will be integrated.

App In 23 Indian Languages

Another major feature is that the app is available in 23 Indian languages. This is particularly relevant for India Post because its network extends far beyond India's major urban centres.

A mobile platform designed only around English or Hindi could limit adoption among customers in several parts of the country. By making the application multilingual, the department is attempting to make its digital services accessible to a much wider section of its customer base.