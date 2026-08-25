India Post’s Dak Sewa App Brings Postal Services Onto Single Platform: Here’s What Is New
Dak Sewa app brings parcel booking, doorstep pickup, tracking, payments, complaints and insurance services onto a single platform, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India Post has launched a new version of its digital customer-facing platform, Dak Sewa, alongside Dak Mitra, an employee-focused app, in what the government says is an attempt to move beyond individual digital services and create a more unified, mobile-first postal ecosystem.
The Dak Sewa is not simply a new app for tracking parcels. India Post has already offered several digital services, including online booking, tracking, postage calculation, complaints and information on postal and financial products. What the new platform attempts to do is bring a wider set of these functions together in one mobile interface, while adding features such as doorstep pickup, integrated domestic and international booking, digital payments and access to selected insurance and savings services.
Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who launched the apps on Monday, said the objective was not merely to digitise existing processes but to redesign them around citizens.
“Today, citizens do not merely expect government services to be available; they want these services available on their mobile phones, at the touch of a button, and delivered in a fast, simple and transparent manner. Our responsibility is not merely to digitise old processes, but to redesign the entire process around the citizen,” Scindia said.
What's Different About Dak Sewa?
For years, customers could access different India Post services - track an article, calculate postage, locate a post office, file a complaint or find information about postal insurance - through separate digital channels. The Dak Sewa app brings together these functions.
A customer can use the app to locate the nearest post office, check PIN-code information, calculate postal charges, book Speed Post and parcels, request a pickup, track domestic and international shipments and register or track a grievance.
It also provides access to information on small savings schemes and postal insurance products such as PLI and RPLI, along with selected functionalities related to these services.
The app is being positioned as a single entry point in India Post, rather than another standalone utility.
Doorstep Pickup
One of the most significant customer-facing features highlighted by the Department of Posts is the ability to request parcel pickup through the app. So long, customer had to take the article to a post office for booking.
With the new digital interface, the customer can initiate the booking process from the phone and request pickup, making the postal network more relevant to households, small businesses and online sellers.
For an MSME or an individual selling products online, the ability to book, pay, arrange pickup and track a parcel through the same interface can reduce the number of steps involved in using India Post.
This is also where the government is linking the app to its broader Ease of Doing Business objective.
Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said the transformation is aimed at making postal services easier to access and use, particularly for businesses that depend on logistics.
“For an MSME or an online seller, easy pickup, booking, payment and tracking can make a real difference. That is Ease of Doing Business in practical terms,” he said.
Domestic, International Bookings Under Single Interface
Another change is the effort to bring domestic and international mail and parcel bookings into a more unified digital process.
The app allows users to access domestic and international booking services along with tracking and payment options.
This is different from simply providing a tracking facility. The government's objective is to take the customer through more of the postal transaction digitally, from finding the appropriate service and calculating charges to booking, paying and subsequently tracking the article.
Digital payments have also been integrated through UPI, internet banking and cards.
The platform also includes online bill-payment functionality through SBI ePay, according to the Department of Posts.
Pemmasani described this as the beginning of a Super App for India Post, with the eventual aim of allowing citizens to access postal, insurance and financial services through a single application.
That roadmap is important because the current launch should not necessarily be viewed as the final version of the platform. The department is presenting Dak Sewa as a foundation on which additional India Post services will be integrated.
App In 23 Indian Languages
Another major feature is that the app is available in 23 Indian languages. This is particularly relevant for India Post because its network extends far beyond India's major urban centres.
A mobile platform designed only around English or Hindi could limit adoption among customers in several parts of the country. By making the application multilingual, the department is attempting to make its digital services accessible to a much wider section of its customer base.
Pemmasani specifically linked the multilingual interface to the need to make digital postal services accessible to people across rural and diverse linguistic regions.
Dak Mitra For Employees
While Dak Sewa is aimed at customers, Dak Mitra is essentially the employee-side of the transformation. Instead of asking postal employees to use multiple systems for different functions, Dak Mitra is designed to bring a wide range of operations onto the mobile devices used by the workforce.
The app covers functions related to Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), PLI, RPLI, mail and parcel booking, bulk services, international parcels and OTP-based transactions, among others.
According to the government, Dak Mitra has been operational across 1.4 lakh Branch Post Offices since its new avatar was launched in May 2025. It has facilitated 2.45 crore domestic Speed Post and parcel bookings and contributed to the delivery of 15.09 crore postal articles.
The initiative has also contributed to Rs 1,102 crore in new premium collection, with total premium collection reaching Rs 5,431 crore, according to the government.
Scindia said the change is essentially shifting the delivery model from citizens having to travel to a post office towards postal workers being able to take services closer to citizens. “This is the true power of digital transformation,” he said.
Dak Mitra also brings banking-related capabilities closer to the last mile. According to the government, postal workers can facilitate services such as savings account opening through Aadhaar-based KYC, cash withdrawal using Aadhaar biometrics and digital e-KYC. This is particularly significant because Branch Post Offices are present in locations where access to conventional banking infrastructure can be limited.
The technology therefore is not only intended to make postal employees more efficient. It is also being used to turn the postal workforce into a last-mile delivery mechanism for financial services.
Apps Built On Larger Technology Overhaul
The two apps are part of a much larger technology transformation within India Post. Pemmasani said the department has invested more than Rs 5,700 crore in technology modernisation and deployed APT 2.0, which supports real-time logistics monitoring, digital customer services and last-mile tracking.
Thus Dak Sewa and Dak Mitra are not standalone applications operating independently of the postal network. They are intended to bring the capabilities of the department's underlying digital systems to customers and employees through mobile interfaces.
The government is essentially trying to create a chain in which a customer can initiate a service through Dak Sewa, a postal employee can process it through Dak Mitra, and the broader India Post technology infrastructure can track the transaction and movement of the article.
What's new in Dak Sewa is primarily integration, mobile accessibility and a broader end-to-end experience. Scindia stressed that the government should not merely “digitise old processes” but redesign them around citizens.
From Individual Services To India Post Super App
Pemmasani said Dak Sewa will eventually evolve into a Super App where customers can access postal, insurance and financial services from one platform.
That could mean expanding the current combination of parcel and mail services, PLI, RPLI and POSB-related functions into a much larger digital ecosystem. For now, however, the app's most immediate proposition is simpler: one application for a much wider range of India Post services instead of navigating multiple systems.
The digital push is being accompanied by a physical makeover of post offices. The government has identified 40 post offices across 17 states for modernisation, with work completed at 27 locations. Fourteen renovated post offices were inaugurated virtually by Scindia on Monday. Over 110 post offices in university settings are being remodelled, while around 40 post offices in major cities are being modernised.
Pemmasani said the university post offices are intended to reconnect younger Indians with India Post's 170-year-old legacy while giving them access to a more contemporary service environment. The renovated facilities feature improved customer spaces and digital tokenisation systems.
The idea, therefore, is to modernise both sides of the postal experience, the mobile interface customers interact with digitally and the physical post office they visit when they need in-person services.
India Post Trying To Become Financially Stronger
The digital transformation comes as India Post reports stronger revenue performance. Its revenue rose from around Rs 13,218 crore in FY2024-25 to Rs 15,296 crore in FY2025-26, an increase of nearly 16 percent.
In the first quarter of FY2026-27, revenue reached a record Rs 4,008.95 crore, crossing the Rs 4,000-crore mark for the first time and registering around 22 percent year-on-year growth.
The government's broader argument is that technology, a vast physical network and a trusted brand can allow India Post to compete more effectively in the modern logistics and financial-services environment.
Scindia said, “Old trust, new technology; the same warmth, new speed. This is the new India Post.”
The real test for the new apps, however, will be whether customers actually shift from existing India Post channels to the unified platform and whether the integration reduces the time and effort required to use postal services.
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