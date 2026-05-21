ETV Bharat / bharat

India Postpones Africa Summit After Ebola Outbreak

Ground crew load medical supplies onto a United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated charter plane bound for Bunia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as the World Health Organization (WHO) coordinates delivery as part of the response to an Ebola outbreak, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on May 20, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India and the African Union have postponed a summit meeting due to take place next week in New Delhi after a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent... the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date," India's foreign ministry said.

The India–Africa Forum Summit had been scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28–31. India said it was ready "to contribute to Africa CDC-led (Centres for Disease Control) efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation".