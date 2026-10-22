ETV Bharat / bharat

India Post Registers 24% Revenue Growth in H1 FY 27, Q2 Revenue Crosses ₹4,000 Crore

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has registered a strong revenue growth recording the revenue of ₹8,212.7 crore in the first half of the financial year 2026-27, a 24% year-on-year growth from ₹6,636 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The department also crossed the ₹4,000-crore quarterly revenue mark for the second consecutive quarter for the first time, with earnings rising to ₹4,201.5 crore in the July-September 2026 period.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia chaired the department’s second-quarter review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Secretary (Posts) Subrat Das and senior postal officials.

India Post’s Q2 revenue grew 25% year-on-year and increased 5% over the first quarter, reflecting growth across all six business verticals.

Parcels, Insurance And Mail Drive Growth

The parcels business recorded the highest year-on-year growth among the major verticals, rising 71% during the second quarter to generate ₹318.9 crore. Kerala, the North East, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar exceeded their quarterly parcel revenue targets.

Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) registered 44% growth, while the Mails vertical grew 36% year-on-year. International Relations and Global Business recorded 38% growth, and the Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) business grew 18%.

POSB contributed ₹1,987 crore to the department’s Q2 revenue. Meanwhile, Mails revenue increased 26% over the first quarter, with 12 postal circles achieving or exceeding their quarterly targets. PLI/RPLI achieved 92% of its quarterly target.

Bihar, West Bengal Among Top-performing Postal Circles

Bihar emerged as the best-performing postal circle against its proportionate second-quarter business target, achieving 97.15%, followed closely by West Bengal at 97.07% and the North East at 94.79%.

For the first half of FY27, West Bengal led with 95.72% target achievement, followed by Bihar at 95.12% and Andhra Pradesh at 94.63%. Seven postal circles achieved at least 90% of their proportionate Q2 targets, while 18 of the 23 circles improved their target achievement compared with the first quarter.

Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle was recognised for its performance in the first quarter, while Bihar Postal Circle received recognition for the second quarter.