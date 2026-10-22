India Post Registers 24% Revenue Growth in H1 FY 27, Q2 Revenue Crosses ₹4,000 Crore
The Department of Posts has recorded the revenue of ₹8,212.7 crore in the first half of the financial year 2026-27, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Department of Posts has registered a strong revenue growth recording the revenue of ₹8,212.7 crore in the first half of the financial year 2026-27, a 24% year-on-year growth from ₹6,636 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The department also crossed the ₹4,000-crore quarterly revenue mark for the second consecutive quarter for the first time, with earnings rising to ₹4,201.5 crore in the July-September 2026 period.
Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia chaired the department’s second-quarter review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Secretary (Posts) Subrat Das and senior postal officials.
India Post’s Q2 revenue grew 25% year-on-year and increased 5% over the first quarter, reflecting growth across all six business verticals.
Parcels, Insurance And Mail Drive Growth
The parcels business recorded the highest year-on-year growth among the major verticals, rising 71% during the second quarter to generate ₹318.9 crore. Kerala, the North East, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar exceeded their quarterly parcel revenue targets.
Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) registered 44% growth, while the Mails vertical grew 36% year-on-year. International Relations and Global Business recorded 38% growth, and the Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) business grew 18%.
POSB contributed ₹1,987 crore to the department’s Q2 revenue. Meanwhile, Mails revenue increased 26% over the first quarter, with 12 postal circles achieving or exceeding their quarterly targets. PLI/RPLI achieved 92% of its quarterly target.
Bihar, West Bengal Among Top-performing Postal Circles
Bihar emerged as the best-performing postal circle against its proportionate second-quarter business target, achieving 97.15%, followed closely by West Bengal at 97.07% and the North East at 94.79%.
For the first half of FY27, West Bengal led with 95.72% target achievement, followed by Bihar at 95.12% and Andhra Pradesh at 94.63%. Seven postal circles achieved at least 90% of their proportionate Q2 targets, while 18 of the 23 circles improved their target achievement compared with the first quarter.
Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle was recognised for its performance in the first quarter, while Bihar Postal Circle received recognition for the second quarter.
The department also reported improvements in expenditure efficiency. Its expenditure-cost ratio stood at 42% when pension expenditure was included and 62% when pension costs were excluded. Twenty-two postal circles improved their expenditure-cost ratios compared with Q1.
Thrust On Digitalisation, Customer Retention
Congratulating postal employees on the revenue milestone, Scindia stressed the need to sustain growth through customer acquisition, service quality and customer retention. He called for greater business diversification, innovation, stronger leadership and a customer-centric approach.
The minister also emphasised accelerating the digitalisation of India Post’s services to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and competitiveness. He called for exploring flexible pricing for bulk customers, subject to applicable policies and approvals.
Pemmasani highlighted the department’s growth potential and stressed workforce empowerment, accountability and better service delivery. He called for standardised procedures and real-time monitoring to address parcel delivery delays and improve customer satisfaction.
Focus On Parcel Demand, New Business
The ministers directed postal circles to maintain growth momentum during the festive and peak parcel season, strengthen parcel services and international business, and accelerate the onboarding of citizen-centric services in collaboration with state governments.
The review also called for a cluster-based business strategy focusing on agro-logistics and international business; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), One District One Product (ODOP) and tourism; and citizen-centric services, financial inclusion, insurance and rural logistics.
The department was also directed to maintain expenditure discipline while exploring new revenue opportunities through its extensive postal network.
The latest performance marks a significant revenue milestone for India Post, with the department seeking to build on growth across its business verticals while improving service delivery and moving towards long-term financial sustainability.
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