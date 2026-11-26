ETV Bharat / bharat

India Post Eyes Rs 20,000 Crore Revenue To Transform Into A Profit Centre

The Cabinet has approved Rs 1,491 crore for the Estates Management Scheme and Rs 1,141 crore for the Postal Operations Scheme. ( IANS )

New Delhi: To transform itself from a cost centre into a profit centre by 2030, India Post is targeting nearly Rs 20,000 crore in revenue in the current financial year, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, outlining an ambitious overhaul of the country's postal network, technology infrastructure and logistics operations.

The transformation comes alongside the Union Cabinet's approval of Rs 2,632 crore for continuing the Postal Operations Scheme (POS) and Estates Management Scheme (EMS) for five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The funding will support the modernisation of post offices, expansion of parcel infrastructure, improvement of rural postal services and development of technology facilities.

Scindia said India Post had registered 16% revenue growth in the previous financial year, with earnings increasing from approximately Rs 13,200 crore to Rs 15,400 crore. The department is now targeting 29% growth, taking revenue to nearly Rs 19,800 crore, with an ambition to cross the Rs 20,000-crore mark.

According to the postal department's presentation, revenue increased from Rs 12,760 crore in FY2023-24 to Rs 15,373 crore in FY2025-26, while the FY2026-27 target has been set at Rs 19,803 crore. During the first half of FY2026-27, revenue stood at Rs 8,213 crore, registering 24% growth over the corresponding period last year.

Scindia said an additional revenue increase of more than Rs 4,500 crore would be supported by a capital infusion of around Rs 2,500 crore, introduction of new products and expansion of logistics services. The department has introduced 24-hour and 48-hour Speed Post services and 24-hour parcel delivery services to compete with international service standards, he added.

Rs 2,632 Crore To Modernise Post Offices, Expand Parcel Network

The Cabinet has approved Rs 1,491 crore for the Estates Management Scheme and Rs 1,141 crore for the Postal Operations Scheme. The previous allocations were Rs 479 crore and Rs 857 crore, respectively.

Under the Estates Management Scheme, Rs 280 crore will be spent on constructing 190 new post office buildings, including eight in Tier-I cities, 48 in Tier-II cities and 134 in Tier-III cities. Another Rs 108 crore has been earmarked for reconstructing 50 damaged postal buildings.

A major allocation of Rs 713 crore will go towards renovating and branding 2,550 departmental post offices, upgrading 2,500 rented buildings and renovating 150 postal colonies. The government has also earmarked Rs 180 crore for restoring and maintaining 20 heritage postal buildings.

The scheme includes Rs 110 crore for improving facilities at postal premises, including the installation of 2,272 solar power packs, accessibility improvements at 1,000 locations and the development of 649 gender-inclusive workplaces.

Another Rs 100 crore will be invested in an Integrated Technology Centre in Bengaluru, which will function as the Centre of Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT), housing research and development facilities and an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory to develop new technological applications.

Under the POS, Rs 120 crore has been allocated for upgrading and strengthening 33,500 branch post offices through improved branding, equipment and infrastructure.

The department will spend Rs 583 crore on optimising domestic and international mail networks, including upgrading unregistered mail hubs, revamping letter boxes, improving delivery post offices, modernising Mail Motor Service workshops and strengthening road transport operations.

The parcel network will receive Rs 278 crore for constructing 67 parcel hubs and establishing 510 dedicated packaging units. These facilities are expected to improve parcel handling and provide better services to small businesses and online sellers.

Another Rs 160 crore will be spent on marketing, service quality and philately. The department plans to organise one lakh Dak Chaupals for community engagement and establish studio facilities at its directorate and circle levels.