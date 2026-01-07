ETV Bharat / bharat

India Post, Agriculture And Rural Development Ministries Join Hands To Protect Farmers And Empower Rural Women

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, and Minister of State Chandrasekhar Pemmasani. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural quality control and accelerating rural transformation, the Government on Tuesday signed two crucial Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) involving the Department of Posts (DoP), the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). The agreements aim to ensure safe, tamper-proof and time-bound testing of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, while simultaneously expanding financial inclusion, digital services and livelihood opportunities for rural women and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, and Minister of State Chandrasekhar Pemmasani.

Nationwide Logistics System For Quality Agricultural Inputs

Under the first MoU, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and the Department of Posts will establish a nationwide logistics mechanism for the transportation of pesticide, seed and fertiliser samples from across the country to designated laboratories. The initiative forms a key component of the PAN-India Online Pesticide, Seed and Fertiliser Quality Management System being developed by the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP).

The system will use technology to create a workflow that enables faster testing of agricultural products, as well as increased transparency and improved quality control of such items.

India Post will provide all of the logistical support from the point of collection through to final delivery for pesticide, seed and fertiliser inspectors.

Using the vast network of more than 1.60 lakh post offices, with nearly 1.40 lakh located in rural areas, the Department of Posts has been able to provide last-mile connectivity for its customers across even the most remote or underserved areas. Services offered include designated consolidation and booking locations, as well as specific procedures to package and handle more sensitive samples; QR/Bar-Code address masking and digital tracking; and, for some selected samples, monitoring the temperature of the samples is kept at the correct level through digital means.

Faster Testing, Stricter Action Against Adulterators

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that fake and substandard seeds, fertilisers and pesticides are among the biggest pain points for Indian farmers, often causing heavy financial losses and distress. He underlined that the new MoU would play a critical role in protecting farmers by ensuring faster, faceless and traceless testing of agricultural inputs.

“Earlier, samples used to take 10 to 15 days to reach laboratories. Now, with this digital and tamper-proof logistics system, samples will reach labs within 48 to 72 hours,” the minister said. He added that timely testing would enable quicker corrective action, strengthen enforcement mechanisms and make it easier to take strict action against adulterators.