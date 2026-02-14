ETV Bharat / bharat

India Positions AI As Inclusive Growth Engine, Targets 15 Outcomes At Global Summit

The government expects participation from delegates representing more than 100 countries, making it one of the largest global gatherings on AI. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India is positioning Artificial Intelligence as a transformative force for inclusive growth, with the government asserting that AI’s true value lies in its broad societal impact rather than narrow commercial gains.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), described AI as a “general-purpose technology” capable of reshaping economies, governance, and social systems.

“India is intentionally building an inclusive AI ecosystem that enables innovators, startups, researchers and public institutions to contribute to and benefit from this transformation,” Krishnan said. He stressed that through sustained investments in compute infrastructure, datasets, skilling, indigenous models and trusted governance frameworks, the government’s IndiaAI Mission is lowering entry barriers and expanding participation across regions and sectors, with a clear focus on last-mile impact.

Launched in March 2024 with an outlay of ₹10,372 crore, the IndiaAI Mission has made rapid progress in less than two years. More than 38,000 GPUs have been onboarded to create a common compute facility, offered to Indian startups and academic institutions at affordable rates. Twelve teams have been shortlisted to develop indigenous foundational models or Large Language Models (LLMs), while 30 applications have been approved for building India-specific AI solutions.

The mission is also investing heavily in talent. Over 8,000 undergraduate students, 5,000 postgraduate students and 500 PhD scholars are being supported under various capacity-building initiatives. Additionally, 27 India Data and AI Labs have been established, with 543 more identified for rollout, laying the groundwork for a distributed innovation ecosystem.

Krishnan said India’s AI ambitions are rooted in the Prime Minister’s vision of democratising technology use to address India-centric challenges and generate employment opportunities. In a post on the Ministry’s official X handle, he reiterated that India’s strategy is aimed at building a “truly inclusive AI ecosystem.”