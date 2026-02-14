India Positions AI As Inclusive Growth Engine, Targets 15 Outcomes At Global Summit
India is accelerating its ₹10,372 crore AI mission with 38,000+ GPUs and indigenous models as it prepares to host a 100-country AI Impact Summit.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India is positioning Artificial Intelligence as a transformative force for inclusive growth, with the government asserting that AI’s true value lies in its broad societal impact rather than narrow commercial gains.
Speaking ahead of the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), described AI as a “general-purpose technology” capable of reshaping economies, governance, and social systems.
“India is intentionally building an inclusive AI ecosystem that enables innovators, startups, researchers and public institutions to contribute to and benefit from this transformation,” Krishnan said. He stressed that through sustained investments in compute infrastructure, datasets, skilling, indigenous models and trusted governance frameworks, the government’s IndiaAI Mission is lowering entry barriers and expanding participation across regions and sectors, with a clear focus on last-mile impact.
Launched in March 2024 with an outlay of ₹10,372 crore, the IndiaAI Mission has made rapid progress in less than two years. More than 38,000 GPUs have been onboarded to create a common compute facility, offered to Indian startups and academic institutions at affordable rates. Twelve teams have been shortlisted to develop indigenous foundational models or Large Language Models (LLMs), while 30 applications have been approved for building India-specific AI solutions.
The mission is also investing heavily in talent. Over 8,000 undergraduate students, 5,000 postgraduate students and 500 PhD scholars are being supported under various capacity-building initiatives. Additionally, 27 India Data and AI Labs have been established, with 543 more identified for rollout, laying the groundwork for a distributed innovation ecosystem.
Krishnan said India’s AI ambitions are rooted in the Prime Minister’s vision of democratising technology use to address India-centric challenges and generate employment opportunities. In a post on the Ministry’s official X handle, he reiterated that India’s strategy is aimed at building a “truly inclusive AI ecosystem.”
The push will culminate in the India AI Impact Summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapamin, New Delhi. The government expects participation from delegates representing more than 100 countries, making it one of the largest global gatherings on AI.
According to Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at MeitY, the summit is designed to deliver concrete outcomes rather than remain a “talking shop.” “We have to come to tangible deliverables and outcomes,” he said, adding that the government is targeting “at least fifteen” concrete outcomes from the event. These deliverables will be formally announced during the summit.
The event is expected to host heads of state and government from countries including Brazil, France, Spain, Greece, Estonia, Finland, Croatia, Switzerland and Slovakia, along with around 100 CEOs, 40 ministers and global experts. Officials estimate that over 1.5 lakh visitors could attend the summit over five days, potentially matching or exceeding turnout seen during the 2023 G20 Summit hosted at the same venue.
While questions remain about whether the summit will lead to the creation of a formal multilateral body on AI governance—similar to the International Solar Alliance—Krishnan indicated that India may continue with its multistakeholder approach rather than establishing a new treaty-based institution.
The summit will also feature more than 750 startup showcases, country pavilions, innovation challenges and cultural programmes, alongside a strong emphasis on responsible AI. Organisers are attempting to create a “zero-waste” event and have urged delegates to use public transport, with special traffic and security arrangements in place.
As India scales up compute capacity, talent pipelines and indigenous model development, policymakers argue that the country is moving from being a technology adopter to a global AI co-creator, aiming not just for economic growth, but for inclusive and responsible digital transformation.