India Positioning Itself Among Global Leaders In Malaria Control And Elimination: Report
Between 2015 and 2024, the country achieved an estimated 82-85% reduction in malaria cases and a 78% decline in malaria-related deaths.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 10:39 PM IST
New Delhi: India has made a significant stride toward malaria elimination over the past decade, positioning itself among the global leaders in malaria control and elimination, said the malaria elimination technical report 2025 released by the health ministry here on Wednesday.
“Between 2015 and 2024, the country achieved an estimated 82-85 per cent reduction in malaria cases and 78 per cent decline in malaria-related deaths, reflecting sustained investment in surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and vector control,” the report compiled by the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) and National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) said.
According to the report, by 2024, 92 per cent of districts reported an annual parasite incidence (API) below 1, and the country recorded its highest ever annual blood examination rate (ABER), underscoring strengthened surveillance reach and diagnostic coverage.
“This achievement indicates that India has largely transitioned into the pre-elimination phase, with malaria transmission becoming increasingly focal, heterogeneous and operationally complex,” the report said.
At the national level, substantial progress has been made in strengthening the malaria surveillance system. “The role of the integrated health information platform (IHIP) has enabled near real-time, case-based reporting across most states and union territories, improving timelines of case notification, investigation and response,” the report stated.
The report said that active surveillance has been intensified in tribal, forest areas, border regions and migratory population settings, where residual transmission risk remains high.
An emerging national concern identified during the consultation process is urban malaria, driven largely by the spread of the invasive vector Anopheles stephensi in metropolitan areas such as Delhi.
“Urban transmission presents unique challenges related to container breeding, construction sites, informal settlements, high population density and fragmented health care delivery, necessitating city-specific vector control and surveillance strategies,” the report highlighted.
The key challenges identified nationwide include inconsistent private sector reporting, limited entomological capacity, drug and insecticide resistance, operational gaps in remote tribal areas and sporadic shortages of diagnostics and treatment commodities, the report said.
Cross-border transmission from Myanmar and Bangladesh continues to affect border districts in the North East.
“Strengthening surveillance systems, enhancing vector monitoring and improving supply chain reliability emerged as top priorities,” the report stated.
The report further said that India is well-positioned to achieve zero indigenous malaria by 2030.
“Achieving this goal will require sustained political commitment, strengthened and multi-sectoral coordination and data-driven interventions. The outcomes of this consultative session provide a clear, actionable road map for accelerating malaria elimination, safeguarding recent gains and advancing towards a malaria-free India,” the report said.