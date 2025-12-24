ETV Bharat / bharat

India Positioning Itself Among Global Leaders In Malaria Control And Elimination: Report

The report further said that India is well-positioned to achieve zero indigenous malaria by 2030. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: India has made a significant stride toward malaria elimination over the past decade, positioning itself among the global leaders in malaria control and elimination, said the malaria elimination technical report 2025 released by the health ministry here on Wednesday.

“Between 2015 and 2024, the country achieved an estimated 82-85 per cent reduction in malaria cases and 78 per cent decline in malaria-related deaths, reflecting sustained investment in surveillance, diagnosis, treatment and vector control,” the report compiled by the ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR-NIMR) and National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) said.

According to the report, by 2024, 92 per cent of districts reported an annual parasite incidence (API) below 1, and the country recorded its highest ever annual blood examination rate (ABER), underscoring strengthened surveillance reach and diagnostic coverage.

“This achievement indicates that India has largely transitioned into the pre-elimination phase, with malaria transmission becoming increasingly focal, heterogeneous and operationally complex,” the report said.

At the national level, substantial progress has been made in strengthening the malaria surveillance system. “The role of the integrated health information platform (IHIP) has enabled near real-time, case-based reporting across most states and union territories, improving timelines of case notification, investigation and response,” the report stated.

The report said that active surveillance has been intensified in tribal, forest areas, border regions and migratory population settings, where residual transmission risk remains high.

An emerging national concern identified during the consultation process is urban malaria, driven largely by the spread of the invasive vector Anopheles stephensi in metropolitan areas such as Delhi.