India Pledges USD 450 Million Dollar To Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka

The MEA said that India was discussing an effective coordination mechanism for earliest possible delivery to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. Jaishankar also assured Sri Lanka that India will continue to encourage tourism traffic to boost the country's tourism sector.

According to the MEA, the rehabilitation package will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone, including:

Jaishankar was received by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumar on Tuesday morning on his arrival in the neighbouring country.

In a press statement released here, the External Affairs Ministry said that the rehabilitation package will include USD 350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million of grants. The package is being finalized in close consultations with the Government of Sri Lanka, it said.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the joint virtual inauguration of Bailey Bridge with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Vijitha Herath in Kilinochchi District of Northern Province as part of Operation 'Sagar Bandhu'. The operation was launched by India to provide relief and rehabilitation to cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday pledged USD 450 million worth reconstruction package to Sri Lanka in the wake of damages caused by Cyclone Ditwah in the island nation.

“Similarly, an increase in Foreign Direct Investment from India can also boost your economy at a critical time. Our discussions will therefore keep in mind promoting a deeper cooperative relationship between our two countries,” he said.

Operation Sagar Bandhu

Jaishankar said that Sri Lanka being the closest neighbour and in line with India's Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR policies, “it was only natural that India step forward at a time when Sri Lanka faced a crisis”.

“We have done so when you were going through economic difficulties as well. In the case of Cyclone Ditwah, you would appreciate that India has also been a strong advocate of cooperative disaster response. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure was a notable initiative that we led in that regard,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister said that India’s relief and assistance mission under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' commenced on the very day that Cyclone Ditwah made landfall.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar receives a warm welcome from Sri Lanka’s Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe on his arrival in Colombo on Monday, December 22, 2025. (IANS)

“Our Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant and another ship INS Udayagiri were present at Colombo and delivered relief material and thereafter also deployed helicopters. Thereafter, a number of Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Airforce were active for a period of more than two weeks in Sri Lanka”.

Jaishankar said that an 80-member National Disaster Response Force contingent arrived simultaneously and conducted rescue and relief operations. The Indian Army set up a field hospital with 85 medical personnel near Kandy, giving emergency care to more than 8000 people, he said. Two modular BHISHM emergency care units were also airlifted to Sri Lanka and utilized, added Jaishankar.

He further said that given the scale of damage, restoring connectivity was clearly an immediate priority, which was discussed between President Dissanayake and Prime Minister Modi in their telephone call.

Army Engineers erected a Bailey bridge transported by C-17 aircraft at Killinochchi, which Minister Herath referred to earlier in his remarks. Jaishankar said that one more Bailey bridge at Chilaw is currently under construction.

“Overall, Operation Sagar Bandhu delivered over 1100 tons of relief material, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, essential clothing and water purification kits. About 14.5 tons of medicines and medical equipment were also provided. Yet another 60 tons of equipment was brought to Sri Lanka to assist the relief operations,” he said.

“...we fully recognize that this is a very difficult period for Sri Lanka. Just as it was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created new difficulties. We have seen in the past the strong resolve and strength among the people of Sri Lanka to overcome challenges and to march ahead. I can assure you that India stands firmly with Sri Lanka more than ever before and I am sure that Sri Lanka will once again demonstrate its great resilience in recovering from this adversity”.