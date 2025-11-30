ETV Bharat / bharat

India Played Leadership Role At UN COP30 Climate Summit, Achieved All Major Goals: Bhupender Yadav

Guwahati: Terming the recently held UN COP30 climate summit a significant milestone in advancing equity and climate justice, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India has achieved all its major goals at the global negotiations and its positions are reflected in all major decisions.

Yadav, who led the Indian delegation at the COP30 summit in Brazil, said the country successfully positioned itself as a leader of the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, China) Group and the bloc of Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC).

"COP30 is a significant milestone in advancing equity and climate justice. India took all its positions boldly, particularly on issues critical to developing countries. We are satisfied with the outcomes, especially the establishment of the Article 9.1 work programme," Yadav told PTI in an interview on India's achievements at the UN negotiations.

India's concerns on climate finance, Unilateral Trade Measures (UTM), adaptation, technology and other agenda items were fully articulated and incorporated in the final decisions, he added.

Negotiators from 194 countries attended the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP30 summit took place at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon from November 10 to 22.

Asked if India gained anything from this COP in its endeavour to fight climate change, Yadav said, "Yes, India achieved all its major goals. India's positions are reflected across all decision texts. Key gains include work programme on climate finance."

The decision on climate finance will bring focus on mobilisation of grant-based, concessional and non-debt creating public finance for climate actions of developing countries, he added.

The forest and climate change minister also said other gains for India have been decisions regarding the establishment of Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) to facilitate just, equitable and inclusive transitions of economies of developing countries, and flexible and voluntary indicators for Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

Despite opposition from developed countries, the final text secured space for discussions in future sessions on impacts of UTM like Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism on developing nations, he added.

"Developed countries' commitment to make efforts to triple adaptation finance by 2035 over 2025 level and Technology Implementation Programme (TIP), established to facilitate implementation of technology needs of developing countries, are two other gains for India from COP30," he said.

Yadav said India played a leadership role at COP30, and led the BASIC Group, acted as spokesperson for the LMDC and worked closely with the Presidency.