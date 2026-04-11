ETV Bharat / bharat

India Plans To Double Power Capacity To 1121 GW By 2035-36: Central Electricity Authority Report

New Delhi: India's power capacity is projected to more than double to 1,121 gigawatts by 2035-36, with nearly 70 percent coming from non-fossil sources, according to the National Generation Adequacy Plan released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Friday.

The CEA's National Generation Adequacy Plan charts an ambitious course for India's power sector by 2035-36, during which India aims to more than double its installed power capacity, officials said.

For decades, coal has been the backbone of India’s electricity system, powering homes, industries, and cities. That era is now set to give way to a cleaner, greener paradigm. Nearly 70 percent of the projected capacity, around 786 GW, will come from non-fossil sources, marking a decisive shift in how the country produces energy, the CEA report mentioned.

With a projected capacity of 500 GW, solar energy is poised to become the single largest contributor to India’s electricity mix, surpassing coal for the first time in history. From sprawling solar parks to rooftop installations in urban neighborhoods, the country is rapidly expanding solar capacity across utility-scale and rooftop projects, the report added.

Authorities further projected India’s electricity generation to nearly double over the next decade, rising from 1,725 billion units to 3,450 BUs by 2035-36. Rapid urbanization, the proliferation of electric vehicles, expanding industries, and rising household consumption are all fueling this surge, CEA said.

Vibhuti Garg, Director South Asia, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said in a statement, "It is encouraging to see the national generation adequacy plan taking shape. India has made remarkable progress in expanding renewable energy capacity, with clean sources now accounting for more than 50 percent of installed capacity."

However, the real test lies not in capacity addition, but in how effectively this generation is utilised. Currently, over 37 GW of renewable energy capacity remains stranded, highlighting gaps in planning, integration, and grid readiness.

Over 37 gigawatts of renewable energy, enough to power millions of homes is unable to reach the grid. The problem is no longer about producing clean energy, but about delivering it. Transmission infrastructure has emerged as the weakest link in India’s energy transition. High-voltage lines, substations, and grid networks have not kept pace with the rapid addition of renewable capacity. As a result, states rich in solar and wind resources often generate more power than their local grids can handle, leading to curtailment, where perfectly usable electricity is simply switched off.

Coal's Role Is Changing