India Plans To Double Power Capacity To 1121 GW By 2035-36: Central Electricity Authority Report
India's electricity generation is also expected to nearly double over next decade, from 1,725 billion units to 3,450 BUs, CEA stated in its latest plan.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: India's power capacity is projected to more than double to 1,121 gigawatts by 2035-36, with nearly 70 percent coming from non-fossil sources, according to the National Generation Adequacy Plan released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on Friday.
The CEA's National Generation Adequacy Plan charts an ambitious course for India's power sector by 2035-36, during which India aims to more than double its installed power capacity, officials said.
For decades, coal has been the backbone of India’s electricity system, powering homes, industries, and cities. That era is now set to give way to a cleaner, greener paradigm. Nearly 70 percent of the projected capacity, around 786 GW, will come from non-fossil sources, marking a decisive shift in how the country produces energy, the CEA report mentioned.
With a projected capacity of 500 GW, solar energy is poised to become the single largest contributor to India’s electricity mix, surpassing coal for the first time in history. From sprawling solar parks to rooftop installations in urban neighborhoods, the country is rapidly expanding solar capacity across utility-scale and rooftop projects, the report added.
Authorities further projected India’s electricity generation to nearly double over the next decade, rising from 1,725 billion units to 3,450 BUs by 2035-36. Rapid urbanization, the proliferation of electric vehicles, expanding industries, and rising household consumption are all fueling this surge, CEA said.
Vibhuti Garg, Director South Asia, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said in a statement, "It is encouraging to see the national generation adequacy plan taking shape. India has made remarkable progress in expanding renewable energy capacity, with clean sources now accounting for more than 50 percent of installed capacity."
However, the real test lies not in capacity addition, but in how effectively this generation is utilised. Currently, over 37 GW of renewable energy capacity remains stranded, highlighting gaps in planning, integration, and grid readiness.
Over 37 gigawatts of renewable energy, enough to power millions of homes is unable to reach the grid. The problem is no longer about producing clean energy, but about delivering it. Transmission infrastructure has emerged as the weakest link in India’s energy transition. High-voltage lines, substations, and grid networks have not kept pace with the rapid addition of renewable capacity. As a result, states rich in solar and wind resources often generate more power than their local grids can handle, leading to curtailment, where perfectly usable electricity is simply switched off.
Coal's Role Is Changing
As per the National Generation Adequacy Plan, by 2035-36, India’s coal-based capacity is projected to stand at 315 GW. On paper, coal will remain the dominant source of actual electricity supply (51 percent share) ensuring base load, even as renewables dominate installed capacity. India is on course for 1,121 GW of installed power capacity by 2035-36, with 70 percent (786 GW) of that coming from non-fossil sources.
Energy storage, whether through batteries, pumped hydro, or emerging technologies, will determine how much renewable energy can be captured and dispatched when needed. Grid flexibility, through smarter transmission networks and real-time balancing, will decide how efficiently this power flows, officials said.
The plan also envisages 174 GW / 888 GWh of energy storage by 2035-36. Right now, only 10.6 GW of battery storage is under construction. The gap between where storage needs to be and where it is today is considerable — and largely not financed.
With ongoing disruptions to global fuel supply chains like the current Hormuz crisis, the CEA plan lands at a moment when accelerating renewables integration is not just a climate argument but an economic and national energy security one.
EVs And Data Centres Are Wild Card
The plan flags these as new, geographically concentrated demand drivers that will require early and coordinated planning to ensure incremental demand is met through clean energy rather than additional fossil fuel capacity.
Key Takeaways Of CEA Report
As per the report, coal is projected to be 315 GW, Gas 20 GW, 22 GW Nuclear, 77 GW large Hydro, 509 GW Solar, 155 GW Wind, 16 GW Biomass and six GW Small Hydro. Additionally, the report estimates energy storage capacity to touch 174 GW/888 GWh (BESS of 80 GW/321 GWh and PSP of 94 GW/ 567 GWh) by 2035-36.
The most substantial growth is observed in solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity which is expected to become more than 500 GW, making it the largest contributor with 45 percent share in India’s electricity pie. The report projects solar to supply 984 Billion Units (27 percent share in overall supply), becoming the next dominant source to coal with 1819 BU (51 percent share).
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