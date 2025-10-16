ETV Bharat / bharat

India Pitches For Supply Of Akash Missile System To Brazil As Rajnath Holds Talks With Brazilian Vice President

New Delhi: India is learnt to have pitched for the supply of the Akash missile system to Brazil as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin here.

During the meeting, the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

Defence Minister of Brazil, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It is learnt that in the meeting, India has pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil, people familiar with the matter said.