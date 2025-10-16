ETV Bharat / bharat

India Pitches For Supply Of Akash Missile System To Brazil As Rajnath Holds Talks With Brazilian Vice President

The two leaders also "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (X/@rajnathsingh)
By PTI

Published : October 16, 2025 at 7:46 AM IST

New Delhi: India is learnt to have pitched for the supply of the Akash missile system to Brazil as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin here.

During the meeting, the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

Defence Minister of Brazil, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It is learnt that in the meeting, India has pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil, people familiar with the matter said.

India and Brazil share a strategic partnership.

"The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance defence cooperation, focusing on military-to-military exchanges, including joint exercises and training visits," the statement said.

They reviewed the progress of ongoing defence-related initiatives and "identified priority areas for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment", the ministry said.

