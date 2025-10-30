ETV Bharat / bharat

India Perfect Harbour For Investments In Maritime Sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai on Oct. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited international companies to invest in the maritime sector in India which has infrastructure, innovation and intent to emerge as a global leader in the area. In a LinkedIn post, Modi said the government has simplified laws, developed ports and approved an umbrella package of Rs 70,000 crore for the maritime sector, with a focus also on promoting shipbuilding.

The prime minister addressed the Maritime Leaders Conclave in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and interacted with key CEOs and leading stakeholders of the sector. He said since assuming office in 2014, the maritime sector has witnessed many transformations with a focus on infrastructure, reforms and public participation.

"Today, the sector stands transformed as a symbol of modern infrastructure, global trust and national pride," Modi said.

"I can say with confidence that India offers the perfect harbour for investments. We have a very long coastline. We have strategic global trade routes, we have world-class ports, and, we have an ambitious vision for Blue Economy growth. We have infrastructure, innovation and intent," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said five landmark bills, from the Bills of Lading Bill to the Indian Ports Bill (2025), have modernised maritime governance, simplified trade, empowered states and aligned India with global standards.

"To accelerate this growth, the government has approved a Rs 70,000 crore umbrella package for the maritime sector," Modi said. He said the Shipbuilding Assistance Scheme, Maritime Development Fund and Shipbuilding Development Scheme will attract over Rs 4.5 lakh crore in investment and help produce more than 2,500 vessels.