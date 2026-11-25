ETV Bharat / bharat

India Pavilion Wins Visitors' Lion at Venice Biennale; PM Modi Calls It 'Proud Moment'

New Delhi: The India Pavilion has bagged the Visitors' Lion for Best National Participation at the prestigious Venice Art Biennale, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as a "proud moment for India’s art and cultural world".

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the development on Wednesday, calling it a "remarkable recognition" of the country's growing cultural influence. The pavilion, under the theme 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home', explored memory and belonging in a rapidly transforming world.

"A moment of immense pride! India wins the Best National Pavilion – Visitors' Lion at the Venice Art Biennale, the Olympics of the art world. The honour, decided through votes by visitors from across the globe, is a remarkable recognition of India's growing cultural influence," Shekhawat said in a post on X.

Reposting it, PM Modi wrote, "A proud moment for India’s art and cultural world! Delighted that the India Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale has won the prestigious Visitors’ Lion for Best National Pavilion. Our artists are bringing fresh perspectives to the world of art, drawing inspiration from India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. May this feat inspire many more young Indians to pursue art and explore new creative horizons."

The India Pavilion returned to the Biennale Arte -- one of the components of La Biennale di Venezia -- after a gap of seven years. The pavilion was opened at the 61st International Art Exhibition at the Biennale, in Venice, in the presence of Shekhawat and other officials.

The biennale ran from May 9 to November 22, with previews from May 6-8. La Biennale di Venezia announces the winners of the Visitors' Lions of the Biennale Arte 2026, awarded, based on the "preferences expressed by the public through votes cast by visitors" to the 61st International Art Exhibition In Minor Keys, by Koyo Kouoh, its website reads.

US-based artist Nick Cave won the Visitors' Lion for Best Participant in the 61st Exhibition In Minor Keys by Koyo Kouoh, while the Visitors' Lion for Best National Participation was won by India, which presented its pavilion at the historic Arsenale, it says. Visitors eligible to vote were ticket holders who visited during the opening period of the 61st Exhibition, from May 9 to November 22, at both exhibition venues, the Giardini and the Arsenale.

"The Visitors’ Lions give a voice to the public's choices and recognise the participants and national participations that have received the greatest appreciation from visitors during the 61st International Art Exhibition," it said.

"The public of the exhibition embraced this recognition - the Visitors' Award - as an opportunity to bring Pablo Picasso's practice to life: a painting only comes to life through the person who looks at it. I can say without hesitation that La Biennale is brimming with ever-renewed energy thanks to the vibrant presence of everyone, president of La Biennale di Venezia, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, was quoted as saying on the website.

The pavilion of India was curated by Amin Jaffer and presented by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts, the ministry earlier said.