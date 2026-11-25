India Pavilion Wins Visitors' Lion at Venice Biennale; PM Modi Calls It 'Proud Moment'
The India Pavilion returned to the Biennale Arte -- one of the components of La Biennale di Venezia -- after a gap of seven years.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Pavilion has bagged the Visitors' Lion for Best National Participation at the prestigious Venice Art Biennale, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as a "proud moment for India’s art and cultural world".
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the development on Wednesday, calling it a "remarkable recognition" of the country's growing cultural influence. The pavilion, under the theme 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home', explored memory and belonging in a rapidly transforming world.
"A moment of immense pride! India wins the Best National Pavilion – Visitors' Lion at the Venice Art Biennale, the Olympics of the art world. The honour, decided through votes by visitors from across the globe, is a remarkable recognition of India's growing cultural influence," Shekhawat said in a post on X.
Reposting it, PM Modi wrote, "A proud moment for India’s art and cultural world! Delighted that the India Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale has won the prestigious Visitors’ Lion for Best National Pavilion. Our artists are bringing fresh perspectives to the world of art, drawing inspiration from India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. May this feat inspire many more young Indians to pursue art and explore new creative horizons."
A proud moment for India’s art and cultural world! Delighted that the India Pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale has won the prestigious Visitors’ Lion for Best National Pavilion. Our artists are bringing fresh perspectives to the world of art, drawing inspiration from India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. May this feat inspire many more young Indians to pursue art and explore new creative horizons.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2026
The India Pavilion returned to the Biennale Arte -- one of the components of La Biennale di Venezia -- after a gap of seven years. The pavilion was opened at the 61st International Art Exhibition at the Biennale, in Venice, in the presence of Shekhawat and other officials.
The biennale ran from May 9 to November 22, with previews from May 6-8. La Biennale di Venezia announces the winners of the Visitors' Lions of the Biennale Arte 2026, awarded, based on the "preferences expressed by the public through votes cast by visitors" to the 61st International Art Exhibition In Minor Keys, by Koyo Kouoh, its website reads.
US-based artist Nick Cave won the Visitors' Lion for Best Participant in the 61st Exhibition In Minor Keys by Koyo Kouoh, while the Visitors' Lion for Best National Participation was won by India, which presented its pavilion at the historic Arsenale, it says. Visitors eligible to vote were ticket holders who visited during the opening period of the 61st Exhibition, from May 9 to November 22, at both exhibition venues, the Giardini and the Arsenale.
"The Visitors’ Lions give a voice to the public's choices and recognise the participants and national participations that have received the greatest appreciation from visitors during the 61st International Art Exhibition," it said.
"The public of the exhibition embraced this recognition - the Visitors' Award - as an opportunity to bring Pablo Picasso's practice to life: a painting only comes to life through the person who looks at it. I can say without hesitation that La Biennale is brimming with ever-renewed energy thanks to the vibrant presence of everyone, president of La Biennale di Venezia, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, was quoted as saying on the website.
The pavilion of India was curated by Amin Jaffer and presented by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Serendipity Arts, the ministry earlier said.
Shekhawat on X said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's cultural and artistic heritage is receiving "renewed global recognition, while contemporary Indian creativity is finding its rightful place on the world stage.
"Presented by the @MinOfCultureGoI in collaboration with NMACC and Serendipity Arts, India's national pavilion, 'Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home', showcased five remarkable artists: Alwar Balasubramaniam, Ranjani Shettar, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi and Asim Waqif," he said. This global recognition is a testament to the talent of new-age Indian artists and the vibrancy of our contemporary art scene, the minister added.
"It celebrates how India's timeless artistic traditions can find powerful contemporary expression and resonate with audiences across the world. This honour will inspire generations of Indian artists to engage with the world with greater confidence and creativity. Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi!," he said.
The installations at the exhibition included 'Permanent Address' by Sumakshi Singh -- a "reconstruction of the artist's demolished family home in New Delhi, created using embroidered thread that reflects on memory, domestic space, and absence".
The now-demolished 'family home' of Sumakshi floated like an apparition at the historic Arsenale building in Venice – an intricate mesh of threadwork suspended from thin steel wires that added to the haunting appeal of the razed house, which was revived through the magic of art.
For Sumakshi, this installation was both an act of artistic resurrection of the house, which her maternal grandparents built and lived in, as well as a means to come to terms with the loss of the 33, Link Road home at Lajpat Nagar.
In an interview to PTI over the phone from Venice in May, she had shared that in 'Permanent Address', she attempted "nearly life-size recreation in gossamer" of the post-independence house that her maternal grandparents built after arriving in India as refugees from Pakistan post the Partition.
Other installations include 'Not Just for Us' by Alwar Balasubramaniam -- sculptural panels made from clay and soil from rural Tamil Nadu that explore memory, environmental change, and the passage of time; 'Under the Same Sky' by Ranjani Shettar -- suspended sculptural forms inspired by flowers and natural growth which create an immersive environment reflecting nature, craft, and emotional belonging; 'Echoes of Home' by Skarma Sonam Tashi that uses papier-mache and references to Ladakhi architecture, examining ecology, sustainability and cultural continuity.
A large-scale bamboo installation called 'Chaal' by Asim Waqif took inspiration from urban scaffolding and reflects ideas of transition, renewal and change in contemporary Indian cities, the ministry had said. (With PTI inputs)
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