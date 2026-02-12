ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan T20 Match On Feb 15: Chennai-Colombo Flight Fares Shoot Up

Chennai: Flights fares from Chennai to Sri Lanka have shot up, ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15.

A total of 16 flights operate between Chennai and Colombo daily. Usually, the fares are low, as most are "connecting flights". But with the T20 World Cup underway, these flights are already more crowded than usual. And now, with many fans expected to fly to Colombo for the match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on the 15th, there is a rush to book tickets for Chennai-Colombo flights, and the fares have shot up.

From a regular economy class fare of Rs 7,127 on IndiGo Airlines, the price has shot up to Rs 22,073-Rs 25,207 for February 13, while that for Sri Lankan Airlines is Rs 42,231. The fares for February 14 have gone from Rs 20,708 to Rs 25,207 for IndiGo, and to Rs 35,217 on Sri Lankan.