India-Pakistan T20 Match On Feb 15: Chennai-Colombo Flight Fares Shoot Up
The regular economy fare on IndiGo has shot up from Rs 7,127 to Rs 22,073 for Friday. For Sri Lankan Airlines, it is Rs 42,231.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Chennai: Flights fares from Chennai to Sri Lanka have shot up, ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15.
A total of 16 flights operate between Chennai and Colombo daily. Usually, the fares are low, as most are "connecting flights". But with the T20 World Cup underway, these flights are already more crowded than usual. And now, with many fans expected to fly to Colombo for the match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on the 15th, there is a rush to book tickets for Chennai-Colombo flights, and the fares have shot up.
From a regular economy class fare of Rs 7,127 on IndiGo Airlines, the price has shot up to Rs 22,073-Rs 25,207 for February 13, while that for Sri Lankan Airlines is Rs 42,231. The fares for February 14 have gone from Rs 20,708 to Rs 25,207 for IndiGo, and to Rs 35,217 on Sri Lankan.
On February 15, the day of the match, ticket prices on IndiGo are showing at between Rs 18,283 and Rs 19,464, while on Sri Lankan, it is between Rs 28,660 and Rs 42,231. There are also reports that the fares for Colombo have skyrocketed from several other Indian cities.
Airport officials said as the number of people booking tickets keeps increasing, regular seats will become unavailable. Already, people are paying higher charges to book business class, further pushing up the fares in the dynamic pricing system.