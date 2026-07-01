India, Pakistan Share List Of Prisoners Through Diplomatic Channels
The exchange was made under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed between India and Pakistan in 2008.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.
According to a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, India shared lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody (Pakistani/believed-to-be-Pakistani). Likewise, Pakistan shared lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody (Indian/believed-to-be-Indian). India has urged Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners, pending their release and repatriation to India.
The exchange was made under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed between India and Pakistan in 2008. Such lists are exchanged every year on 1 January and on 1 July.
The MEA said that the Government of India has consistently called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody.
Pakistan has been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentences, it said. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 13 civil prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far, added the MEA.
“Government of India has urged the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners, pending their release and repatriation to India”
The MEA further said that as a result of sustained efforts by the Government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. These include 500 Indian fishermen and 20 Indian civil prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 fill date.