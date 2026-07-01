ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Pakistan Share List Of Prisoners Through Diplomatic Channels

Border Security Force personnel (brown uniform) and Pakistani Rangers (black uniform) take part in the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border ( AFP )

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, India shared lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody (Pakistani/believed-to-be-Pakistani). Likewise, Pakistan shared lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody (Indian/believed-to-be-Indian). India has urged Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners, pending their release and repatriation to India.

The exchange was made under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed between India and Pakistan in 2008. Such lists are exchanged every year on 1 January and on 1 July.

The MEA said that the Government of India has consistently called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody.