ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Pakistan Remain At Risk Of Nuclear Conflict: US Intel Report; Tulsi Gabbard Warns Pak Missiles Could Target America

People holding a banner stand in solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack following 'Operation Sindoor', at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar on May 7, 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and Pakistan ties remain at risk of nuclear conflict, says the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, presented to the US Senate on Wednesday, as it referred to last year's terror attack in Pahalgam.

The 34-page report said that though India and Pakistan do not seek to open conflict, conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises.

“India-Pakistan relations remain a risk for nuclear conflict given past conflicts where these two nuclear states squared off, creating the danger of escalation. The terrorist attack last year near Pahalgam, in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrated the dangers of terrorist attacks sparking conflict,” the document said.

“...we assess that neither country seeks to return to open conflict, but that conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises,” it said.

On South Asia, the document said that ISIS-K (Islamic State – Khorasan Province) maintains a foothold in the region and aspires to conduct external attacks, but the Taliban is improving its security services and has taken aggressive action against it. “The Taliban has conducted extensive raids against ISIS-K targets, probably thwarted some attacks, and driven some ISIS-K leaders to relocate to neighbouring countries,” it said.