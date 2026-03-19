India, Pakistan Remain At Risk Of Nuclear Conflict: US Intel Report; Tulsi Gabbard Warns Pak Missiles Could Target America
The report said neither country seeks to return to open conflict, but conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:27 AM IST
New Delhi: India and Pakistan ties remain at risk of nuclear conflict, says the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, presented to the US Senate on Wednesday, as it referred to last year's terror attack in Pahalgam.
The 34-page report said that though India and Pakistan do not seek to open conflict, conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises.
“India-Pakistan relations remain a risk for nuclear conflict given past conflicts where these two nuclear states squared off, creating the danger of escalation. The terrorist attack last year near Pahalgam, in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrated the dangers of terrorist attacks sparking conflict,” the document said.
“...we assess that neither country seeks to return to open conflict, but that conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises,” it said.
On South Asia, the document said that ISIS-K (Islamic State – Khorasan Province) maintains a foothold in the region and aspires to conduct external attacks, but the Taliban is improving its security services and has taken aggressive action against it. “The Taliban has conducted extensive raids against ISIS-K targets, probably thwarted some attacks, and driven some ISIS-K leaders to relocate to neighbouring countries,” it said.
At the Worldwide Threats hearing, @DNIGabbard spoke the TRUTH about the danger of radical Islamist ideology:— Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) March 19, 2026
“The spread of Islamist ideology… poses a fundamental threat to freedom and the foundational principles that underpin Western civilization.”
“President Trump's… pic.twitter.com/eER1kaON5J
The report said Pakistan continues to develop increasingly sophisticated missile technology that provides its military the means to develop missile systems with the capability to strike targets beyond South Asia.
The same was echoed by US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, who told lawmakers that Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile development could include missiles capable of targeting the US.
In a testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, also said that the threats to the US were set to expand collectively from more than 3,000 missiles at present to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035.
“The US secure nuclear deterrent continues to ensure safety in the Homeland against strategic threats. However, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our Homeland within range,” Gabbard said.
She said the US Intelligence Community assesses that threats to the Homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles.
“The IC assesses that China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to be capable of penetrating or bypassing US missile defences,” Gabbard said.
The US top intelligence official said that North Korea’s ICBMs can already reach US soil, and it is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal. “Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with the range capable of striking the Homeland,” Gabbard said.
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