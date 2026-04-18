ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Pakistan Keep Holding Track II Meetings Yet Formal Ties Remain Icy

Srinagar: Track II meetings between India and Pakistan held following the high stakes armed conflict is unlikely to 'advance', into resumption of bilateral dialogue between the two nuclear armed countries, opine former diplomats and experts.

Two months after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror camps inside Pakistan in May, 2025, Indian and Pakistani strategic experts, parliamentarians and former diplomats participated in four Track II meetings, according to the Hindustan Times.

The latest meeting was held in Doha in February with earlier ones in Bangkok, Muscat and London. This comes six years after relations between the two countries froze following the Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Track II is a process that brings together influential people from warring sides to talk and jointly develop ideas to resolve strained relations or conflicts.

Radha Kumar, an academic and former head of the think tank Delhi Policy Group who was previously engaged in Indo-Pak track II diplomacy, describes the participants as “non-governmental or civil society” groups. She said these groups provide inputs or help prepare the ground for government negotiations.

“But a lot of Indo-Pakistan track II ends up being mouthpieces of governments. People become nationalists and ultimately, you are addressing the governments. So, you aren't being completely frank. That is one of the small constraints of Track II,” said Kumar, the former central government-appointed interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir following the 2010 unrest in the region.

Relations between the two countries were at an all-time low after the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba was accused of killing 26 civilians in Pahalgam last year. These meetings are significant because India and Pakistan are officially not open to engagements or dialogue.

“There has to be some kind of credible action from Pakistan to contain its terrorist groups and reduce cross-border terrorism. But that is precisely not happening,” said former Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, a fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation. He doubts that the Track II meetings can 'influence' Narendra Modi government’s policy which states that “terror and talks cannot continue and water and blood cannot flow together.”

“These positions are very clear redlines and therefore I doubt any significant advances in bilateral relations can happen through these talks,” said Ambassador Trigunayat.

In May 2025, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which restricted India's rights to three western rivers in Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, it has stepped up development of power projects including the ambitious Sawalkote hydropower project, which is over 18,000 megawatts on the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir.