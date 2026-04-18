India, Pakistan Keep Holding Track II Meetings Yet Formal Ties Remain Icy
Track II brings together influential people from warring sides to talk and jointly develop ideas to resolve strained relations or conflicts.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Track II meetings between India and Pakistan held following the high stakes armed conflict is unlikely to 'advance', into resumption of bilateral dialogue between the two nuclear armed countries, opine former diplomats and experts.
Two months after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror camps inside Pakistan in May, 2025, Indian and Pakistani strategic experts, parliamentarians and former diplomats participated in four Track II meetings, according to the Hindustan Times.
The latest meeting was held in Doha in February with earlier ones in Bangkok, Muscat and London. This comes six years after relations between the two countries froze following the Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
Track II is a process that brings together influential people from warring sides to talk and jointly develop ideas to resolve strained relations or conflicts.
Radha Kumar, an academic and former head of the think tank Delhi Policy Group who was previously engaged in Indo-Pak track II diplomacy, describes the participants as “non-governmental or civil society” groups. She said these groups provide inputs or help prepare the ground for government negotiations.
“But a lot of Indo-Pakistan track II ends up being mouthpieces of governments. People become nationalists and ultimately, you are addressing the governments. So, you aren't being completely frank. That is one of the small constraints of Track II,” said Kumar, the former central government-appointed interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir following the 2010 unrest in the region.
Relations between the two countries were at an all-time low after the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba was accused of killing 26 civilians in Pahalgam last year. These meetings are significant because India and Pakistan are officially not open to engagements or dialogue.
“There has to be some kind of credible action from Pakistan to contain its terrorist groups and reduce cross-border terrorism. But that is precisely not happening,” said former Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, a fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation. He doubts that the Track II meetings can 'influence' Narendra Modi government’s policy which states that “terror and talks cannot continue and water and blood cannot flow together.”
“These positions are very clear redlines and therefore I doubt any significant advances in bilateral relations can happen through these talks,” said Ambassador Trigunayat.
In May 2025, the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), which restricted India's rights to three western rivers in Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, it has stepped up development of power projects including the ambitious Sawalkote hydropower project, which is over 18,000 megawatts on the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir.
“India doesn’t feel the need to talk to Pakistan at this stage. Pakistanis have also not made any serious attempt that they are interested in it,” said the former envoy.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif made statements to engage with India but they were not backed by 'credible action' to assuage India’s concerns, said Ambassador Trigunayat.
This includes action against Pakistan-based proscribed terror groups LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad responsible for terror attacks in Indian territory. Besides, the Indian government wants talks on Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which is considered as an integral part of India.
Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst at International Crisis Group, said that political climate in both countries has left no room for high-level political engagement, which is absolutely necessary for any concrete peace. “It’s a frozen conflict right now, just a trigger away from being revived, especially as India asserts the operation is still ongoing,” he added.
“The recent track 1.5 and track 2 meetings are intended to gauge the temperature. They are taking place amid a continued hostile political climate and progress will be very slow. It’s an acknowledgement that any engagement is better than complete non-engagement with rival neighbours. Both sides would be looking to explore ways to gain without appearing to concede any ground.”
Amid the ongoing ceasefire between United States and Iran with Pakistan performing as a mediator, chorus has grown in Jammu and Kashmir for dialogue between India and Pakistan. Politicians such as former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed hope for dialogue between the two countries.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former J&K deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, however, does not see any prospects in these Track II engagements with Pakistan.
Unless the army calls the shots in Pakistan, the dialogue process is meaningless. They (Pak army) have undermined civilian government. Even in the current ceasefire process between US and Iran, Pakistan army is leading the process not the elected government. It is unfortunate, US which claims to champion of democracy, is giving recognition to Pakistan army chief,” he added.
For acting as a facilitator between the US and Iran, Praveen Donthi said that it will enhance Pakistan’s international reputation, contradicting India’s goal of “isolating” it on the global stage. “But it wouldn’t have much impact on India-Pakistan relations, which have their own weather and logic. It might delay another Operation Sindoor-like conflict, but not completely deter it,” he added.
Radha Kumar concedes with Praveen. But she is wary of terror groups seeing this moment as the “opportunity” to strike, similar to how they stormed Kashmir's Pahalgam last year, killing 25 tourists.
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