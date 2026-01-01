India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Prisoners, Nuclear Installations On New Year Day
The lists were shared under the provisions of Agreement on Consular Access 2008 and Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.
New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody besides the list of nuclear installations and facilities under mutually agreed pacts in the past.
In a press statement issued here, the Ministry of External Affairs said that under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody.
India has shared lists with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists with details of 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian, the ministry said.
It said that the Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has also been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. Government of India has also asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India.
The MEA said that as a result of the sustained efforts by the Government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date.
Exchange Of Nuclear Installations And Facilities List
Likewise, the two neighbouring countries today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of Nuclear Installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan.
The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first January of every calendar year. This is the 35th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 1 January 1992.
