India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Prisoners, Nuclear Installations On New Year Day

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody besides the list of nuclear installations and facilities under mutually agreed pacts in the past.

In a press statement issued here, the Ministry of External Affairs said that under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody.

India has shared lists with details of 391 civil prisoners and 33 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists with details of 58 civil prisoners and 199 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed-to-be-Indian, the ministry said.

It said that the Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has also been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners, who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 35 civil prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. Government of India has also asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civil prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India.