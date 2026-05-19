ETV Bharat / bharat

India Overtakes US To Become Bangladesh's 2nd Trading Partner: Report

New Delhi: India has overtaken the United States to become Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner, signalling a shift in regional trade dynamics and Dhaka's increasing dependence on imports from neighbouring countries.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, India accounted for 8.47% of Bangladesh's total trade in February, with trade volume valued at Tk 123.28 billion. The United States closely followed with an 8.46% share worth Tk 123.17 billion.