India Overtakes US To Become Bangladesh's 2nd Trading Partner: Report
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in April, Jaishankar reiterated India's desire to engage constructively with the new Bangladesh government
Published : May 19, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
New Delhi: India has overtaken the United States to become Bangladesh's second-largest trading partner, signalling a shift in regional trade dynamics and Dhaka's increasing dependence on imports from neighbouring countries.
According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, India accounted for 8.47% of Bangladesh's total trade in February, with trade volume valued at Tk 123.28 billion. The United States closely followed with an 8.46% share worth Tk 123.17 billion.
#Bangladesh | India becomes Bangladesh’s second-largest trading partner, overtaking US— DD News (@DDNewslive) May 19, 2026
India has narrowly overtaken the United States to become Bangladesh’s second-largest trading partner, reflecting changing trade dynamics and Dhaka’s growing dependence on regional imports.… pic.twitter.com/jTYu9YfwmP
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in April, Jaishankar reiterated India's desire to engage constructively with the new government in Bangladesh under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and further strengthen bilateral ties. "The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms," the statement reads.
For over a decade, India's engagement in Bangladesh was heavily state-centric and personality-driven, anchored around former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. Delhi’s political comfort with Hasina translated into deep security cooperation, settlement of land and maritime boundary issues, connectivity breakthroughs, and counter-insurgency cooperation in India’s Northeast.
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