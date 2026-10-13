India Operationalises Resident Mission In Costa Rica
The operationalisation of the resident Indian Mission in Costa Rica aims to expand its diplomatic footprint in Central America.
By PTI
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India has operationalised its new resident mission in Costa Rica's San Jose with an aim to expand its diplomatic footprint in Central America. The ties between India and Costa Rica have been on an upswing, with both sides looking at boosting engagements in the areas of trade, investment, pharmaceuticals and information technology.
The Indian mission was operationalised with effect from October 10, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"The operationalisation of the resident Indian Mission in Costa Rica will help expand India's diplomatic footprint in Central America and further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Costa Rica," it said.
"It will facilitate closer political engagement, promote bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the MEA said. It said the mission will also facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts and more sustained engagement with Costa Rica on regional and multilateral issues.
"It will provide enhanced consular assistance to Indian nationals and the Indian community in Costa Rica and help protect their interests," the MEA added.
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