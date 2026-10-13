ETV Bharat / bharat

India Operationalises Resident Mission In Costa Rica

New Delhi: India has operationalised its new resident mission in Costa Rica's San Jose with an aim to expand its diplomatic footprint in Central America. The ties between India and Costa Rica have been on an upswing, with both sides looking at boosting engagements in the areas of trade, investment, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

The Indian mission was operationalised with effect from October 10, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The operationalisation of the resident Indian Mission in Costa Rica will help expand India's diplomatic footprint in Central America and further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Costa Rica," it said.

"It will facilitate closer political engagement, promote bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the MEA said. It said the mission will also facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts and more sustained engagement with Costa Rica on regional and multilateral issues.