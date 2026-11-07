India Opens Diplomatic Channel To Repatriate Jalpaiguri Tea Worker From Bangladeshi Jail
Dipankar Gope was working at a tea garden near the Chaulhati border outpost when a group of about 20 Bangladeshi nationals dragged him into Bangladesh.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Three months after Dipankar Gope, a 35-year-old tea garden worker from the Rajganj area of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, was incarcerated in Bangladesh, India has officially initiated diplomatic actions to secure his release.
On August 8, Gope was working at a tea garden near the Chaulhati border outpost when a group of 15 to 20 Bangladeshi nationals crossed the international boundary, overpowered him, and dragged him across the border into Bangladesh's Panchagarh district. Instead of being released by border authorities, Gope was handed over to the local Bangladeshi police and arrested on charges of "illegal entry" into Bangladesh.
According to the Jalpaiguri district administration, India has sent a formal letter to the government of Bangladesh requesting Gope's repatriation and a decision regarding which border checkpoint will be used for the handover is awaited from Bangladesh.
District Magistrate Aditi Chowdhury said the necessary legal procedures to facilitate Gope's return have been completed. "The district administration has taken all necessary steps to facilitate Gope's return to India. The Central government has also sent the required correspondence to its Bangladesh counterpart," she added.
The DM said the process to repatriate Taziruddin — a Bangladeshi national lodged in an Indian jail — is also underway simultaneously.
Earlier, Bangladesh had alleged that India had detained Taziruddin and, in retaliation, the Border Guard Bangladesh detained and later arrested Gope, saying he would only be released if the Bangladeshi national was set free.
Subhankar Gope, the younger brother of Dipankar, has been writing to the authorities for his repatriation. "We want my brother back home very soon. He has been in a Bangladeshi jail for three months. We are in touch with the government of Bangladesh, and they have indicated that arrangements for his return will be made once the necessary documentation is received from the Indian government," he said.
Subhankar also mentioned that the local MLA and the MP are also working on the matter. He expressed his gratitude to the media for consistently bringing the issue to the administration's attention.
Dipankar's wife, Mahamaya, said she has no information about how he is doing in a Bangladeshi jail and urged the government to take swift action to bring him back home.
The uncertainty has cast a shadow over the family's festive celebrations. With Dipankar away, their century-old Kali Puja is not being held this year. A tradition passed down through generations has come to a halt due to the absence of one family member.
Rajganj MLA Dinesh Sarkar said legal channels are being pursued to secure Dipankar's return. "Since he is in a Bangladeshi jail, it is not possible to bring him back without completing the prescribed legal procedures. Efforts are underway in accordance with those processes," he added.
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