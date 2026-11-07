ETV Bharat / bharat

India Opens Diplomatic Channel To Repatriate Jalpaiguri Tea Worker From Bangladeshi Jail

A file photo Dipankar Gope after he was caught by Bangladeshi nationals. ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: Three months after Dipankar Gope, a 35-year-old tea garden worker from the Rajganj area of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, was incarcerated in Bangladesh, India has officially initiated diplomatic actions to secure his release.

On August 8, Gope was working at a tea garden near the Chaulhati border outpost when a group of 15 to 20 Bangladeshi nationals crossed the international boundary, overpowered him, and dragged him across the border into Bangladesh's Panchagarh district. Instead of being released by border authorities, Gope was handed over to the local Bangladeshi police and arrested on charges of "illegal entry" into Bangladesh.

According to the Jalpaiguri district administration, India has sent a formal letter to the government of Bangladesh requesting Gope's repatriation and a decision regarding which border checkpoint will be used for the handover is awaited from Bangladesh. District Magistrate Aditi Chowdhury said the necessary legal procedures to facilitate Gope's return have been completed. "The district administration has taken all necessary steps to facilitate Gope's return to India. The Central government has also sent the required correspondence to its Bangladesh counterpart," she added. The DM said the process to repatriate Taziruddin — a Bangladeshi national lodged in an Indian jail — is also underway simultaneously. Earlier, Bangladesh had alleged that India had detained Taziruddin and, in retaliation, the Border Guard Bangladesh detained and later arrested Gope, saying he would only be released if the Bangladeshi national was set free.