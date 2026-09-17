ETV Bharat / bharat

India's On US' Russia Sanctions Bill: Have Already Conveyed Concerns, Will Protect Economic Interests

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it would ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people and ensure its trade and economic interests are protected, after the US House of Representatives passed the Russia sanctions bill, which targets Moscow's major energy importers, including India, with 100% tariffs.

In an official statement issued after the passing of the legislation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that New Delhi made clear its determination to "protect its trade and economic interests" while monitoring further developments on the matter.

Reiterating India's position on energy security, the ministry said, "As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics."

The statement also noted that the issue had been discussed at senior levels between India and the United States in recent months, with New Delhi conveying its concerns over the possible impact on bilateral ties as well as global energy markets.

"This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," the statement added.

India also signalled that it would take steps to safeguard its economic and trade interests as the US legislation moves forward.