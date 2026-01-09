ETV Bharat / bharat

'Closely Following Developments': India On US Bill On Additional Tariffs For Buying Russian Oil

New Delhi: India on Friday said it is closely following developments relating to a proposed American legislation that seeks to impose up to 500 per cent tariff on countries procuring Russian crude oil. India and China are among a handful of countries which are procuring a significant volume of crude oil from Russia.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, the author of the bill, said this week that President Donald Trump has green-lighted the proposed legislation.

"We are aware of the proposed bill. We are closely following the developments," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here. "Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known." "In this endeavour, we are guided by the evolving dynamics of the global market and by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people," he said.

On the issue of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said India continues to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, including their homes and businesses, by extremist elements. He said such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly, and cautioned that attributing them to personal rivalries, political differences or other extraneous reasons only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens fear and insecurity among minorities.

On the Shaksgam Valley, the spokesperson said the region is Indian territory and reiterated that India has never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ signed in 1963, describing it as illegal and invalid. "We also do not recognize the so called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan," he added.