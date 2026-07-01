ETV Bharat / bharat

'Deeply Distressing', 'Despicable Act': India On Reported Demolition Of Old Gurdwara In Pak

New Delhi: India on Wednesday described as "deeply distressing" the reported demolition of an old gurdwara in Pakistan and said it strongly condemns this "highly deplorable" and "targeted act of vandalism", even as it called upon Islamabad to bring the perpetrators to justice. The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs came in response to media queries on reports on the alleged demolition.

"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine," the MEA said.

India also called upon the government of Pakistan to "expeditiously investigate" this matter and "bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice".

"The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest," the statement said.