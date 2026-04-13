ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Oman Discuss Ways To Boost Trade, Investments

"Held a telecall with HE Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri, Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Discussed unlocking opportunities under the India-Oman CEPA to boost bilateral trade and investment ties for the mutual growth of both nations," Goyal said in a social media post.

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held talks with his Omani counterpart Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri on ways to promote bilateral trade and investment. In the last few days, Goyal has held discussions with the trade ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed in Muscat in December 2025. It has not yet been implemented. The pact will provide duty free access to 98 per cent of India's exports, including textiles, agri and leather goods in Oman.

On the other hand, India will reduce tariffs on Omani products such as dates, marbles and petrochemical items. India-Oman bilateral trade was about USD 10.5 billion (exports USD 4 billion and imports USD 6.54 billion) in 2024-25.

The joint attack launched by the US and Israel on Iran had led to severe disruptions in the movement of ships in international waters, particularly to the West Asian nations.

The conflict has posed challenges for exporters to ship goods to the Gulf region, with which India had a bilateral trade of USD 178 billion in 2024-25 (USD 56.87 billion exports and USD 121.67 billion imports).