India Now A Contributor To Global Solutions, Innovating For The World: PM Modi in France
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave in Nice said that the relationship between India and France was based on shared vision.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India was no longer just a consumer of global solutions, but a major contributor to them, as he laid out New Delhi's vision for a sustainable future for the world through innovation and technology.
The prime minister made the comments as he and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the "Bharat Innovates 2026" conclave in the Mediterranean French city of Nice.
Speaking at the Bharat Innovates programme in France. Innovation, technology and the aspirations of our youth are driving India’s transformation and shaping the future.@BharatInnov2026— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026
https://t.co/66fM69ixSl
The conclave brings together leading startups, innovators, and venture capital funds from India, France, and several other countries at one place for partnership.
Happy to meet you in Nice, my friend President Macron. Thank you for taking part in ‘Bharat Innovates’ at a time when our nations are marking the ‘Year of Innovation.’@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/dgeuKiaFd8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026
"Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," the prime minister, who landed in Nice Saturday night, said. The prime minister said India's young innovators are finding solutions that can benefit all of humanity.
In his address, Modi highlighted his government's reform initiatives in several key sectors, including high-technology, defence and innovation.
"India's 'reform express' will not stop, it will continue to run," he asserted. Modi said the world looked at India as a technology adoptor a decade back, but the country is now emerging as a technology provider.
"India is innovating for a sustainable future. India is innovating for the world," he said, adding innovation is in the country's DNA. "India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions but as a contributor to solutions in the world," he noted.
The prime minister also delved into India-France relations. India and France, he said, share a relationship which is based on shared values and innovation.
Modi said that India and France share a partnership in multiple fields. "This relationship has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values, and shared vision. Based on the foundation of this relationship, we have together launched new initiatives and guided new ideas in the past few years,” he said.
PM Modi said that the two countries have made efforts to find solutions to global challenges, including in the fields of solar energy and AI. “Be it International Solar Alliance, AI-related dialogues, our two nations have worked together in finding solutions to challenges related to humanity. In February this year, the India-France Year of Innovation was started. I am delighted that today we are inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' with France," he said.
In his address, President Macron said France respects the Make-in-India initiative and that Paris has been a part of it in diverse sectors. Describing India as a "country of innovation", he said New Delhi and Paris have a "true partnership" in critical sectors like AI and climate change.
There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including the area of Small Modular Reactors, he said.
Bharat Innovates features about 120 Indian innovators, around 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and more than 500 investors, including the leading corporates and venture capital firms, besides the global CEOs and industry leaders.
The event covers areas of advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing and highlights India's progress in innovation and deep-tech ecosystem. The event is seen as a major milestone in the ongoing "India-France Year of Innovation."
Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India. pic.twitter.com/Yfmx2v1kVF— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2026
PM Modi said earlier that the event will connect Indian start-ups with global investment and work as “a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem.”
PM Modi will depart for Slovakia for a bilateral visit from June 14-16, before returning to France for a two-day stay between June 16-18 to attend the G7 Summit in Evian and conclude his visit in Paris.
Also Read