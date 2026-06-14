ETV Bharat / bharat

India Now A Contributor To Global Solutions, Innovating For The World: PM Modi in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges a handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron before the joint inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event, in Nice on Sunday. ( ANI photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India was no longer just a consumer of global solutions, but a major contributor to them, as he laid out New Delhi's vision for a sustainable future for the world through innovation and technology.

The prime minister made the comments as he and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the "Bharat Innovates 2026" conclave in the Mediterranean French city of Nice.

The conclave brings together leading startups, innovators, and venture capital funds from India, France, and several other countries at one place for partnership.

"Bharat Innovates is an invitation to the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India," the prime minister, who landed in Nice Saturday night, said. The prime minister said India's young innovators are finding solutions that can benefit all of humanity.

In his address, Modi highlighted his government's reform initiatives in several key sectors, including high-technology, defence and innovation.

"India's 'reform express' will not stop, it will continue to run," he asserted. Modi said the world looked at India as a technology adoptor a decade back, but the country is now emerging as a technology provider.