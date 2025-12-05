ETV Bharat / bharat

India Not Neutral, It Is On Side Of Peace: PM Modi To Putin On Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly backed the latest efforts to end the war in Ukraine and conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that India will stand shoulder-to-shoulder in all peace efforts to find an amicable solution to the conflict.

The Ukraine issue figured prominently at the annual summit talks between the two leaders that is aimed at further shoring up a nearly eight-decade bilateral partnership that remained in firm footing notwithstanding fractious geopolitical environment and tensions. In his televised opening remarks at the summit, Modi said India is not neutral as it is on the side of peace to end the Ukraine conflict.

"We have been holding discussions following the start of the Ukraine conflict. As a close friend, you have been regularly apprising us on the situation. I think trust is a major strength," Modi said.

"We all should find the path of peace. I am aware of the latest efforts and I am confident that the world will turn to peace," he said.

"I have always said that India is not neutral; India has a side and that side is peace. We support all peace efforts and we are standing shoulder-to-shoulder in all peace efforts," he said.

On his part, the Russian president said Moscow is working towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. Putin was accorded a red carpet welcome on Thursday evening on his first visit to India in four years. It is also his first trip to India since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.