ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Not A Dharamshala’: Amit Shah Outlines 4-Pronged Plan To Make Country Infiltrator-Free

New Delhi: Sending a stern message against illegal infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India is “not a dharamshala” and asserted that the central government is determined to make the country free of infiltrators.

He cautioned that illegal infiltration posed a serious threat to national security, the economy and the country’s demographic balance. Addressing the valedictory session of the Intelligence Bureau’s National Security Strategy Conference (NSSC) here, Shah said that only citizens of the country had the right to live in India.

“India is not a dharamshala, and citizens of this country alone have the right to live here,” he said, underlining the government’s tough approach towards infiltration. Shah said that during the past eight months, visits had been undertaken to all states sharing land borders and a document outlining a four-pronged approach to border security had been shared with the state governments.

“Our goal is to make the country free of infiltrators in a very short period,” he said. The Home Minister said infiltration is not merely a border-management issue but has wider implications for the country's security, economy and demographic composition. He stressed the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and states to identify and tackle illegal infiltration and other emerging internal security challenges.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target of building a developed India by 2047, and strong internal security is the first prerequisite for achieving that goal.

“If India has to emerge as a leader in every field, its internal security must be further strengthened,” he said. The Home Minister said the country had overcome major challenges in its three key internal security hotspots, crediting state police forces, central agencies and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for the achievement.

"If previous governments had visualised and addressed the problems of narcotics, Naxalism and the Northeast before they became serious, the country would not have suffered from them for decades. We have eliminated the major challenges in all three internal security hotspots. The entire credit for this goes to the police forces of all states, central agencies and the Central Armed Police Forces," Shah said.