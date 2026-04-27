ETV Bharat / bharat

India-New Zealand FTA To Greatly Benefit Farmers, Youth, MSMEs: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the India-New Zealand free trade agreement as a landmark moment in the two countries' partnership and said the pact will greatly benefit farmers, youth, women, MSMEs, startups, and students, among others.

Modi also said that the investment commitment of USD 20 billion by New Zealand will further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, innovation and technology, paving the way for a more prosperous and dynamic future for both countries.

"Today marks a landmark moment in the India-New Zealand partnership! I am delighted that the India-New Zealand FTA signed today will add unprecedented momentum to our developmental partnership. It reflects the deep trust, shared values and ambition that bind our two nations," he said in a post on X.

"This agreement will greatly benefit our farmers, youth, women, MSMEs, artisans, startups, students and innovators. It will open new avenues for growth, create opportunities and deepen our synergy across sectors," the prime minister said.