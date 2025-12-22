ETV Bharat / bharat

India-New Zealand FTA To Boost Key Sectors, Support Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

India and New Zealand announced the conclusion of negotiations for a landmark Free Trade Agreement. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India and New Zealand on Monday announced they have concluded negotiations for a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The talks began in June 2024 and concluded in March 2025, making it one of India's fastest trade deals with a developed economy.

Launched in March 2025, the pact delivers zero-duty market access for 100 per cent of Indian exports to New Zealand, while opening 70 per cent of tariff lines from India, covering 95 per cent of the bilateral trade deal, completed in just nine months.

The government believes that this deal is a people-centric, jobs-driven partnership aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The agreement promises a major boost to exports, services, student mobility and investment while building safeguards for Indian farmers and the domestic industry.

Speaking on the conclusion, Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, "This FTA is about building trade around people and creating opportunities for our farmers, entrepreneurs, students, women, and innovators."

Boosting yields and farmer incomes, the agreement drives modern agricultural productivity. It opens doors for Indian businesses in the region through well-integrated directional exports, and gives our youth the choice to learn, work, and grow on a global stage, the minister added.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal called it a new-generation trade agreement built on tariffs, agricultural productivity, investment, and talent, with complementarity at its core. India’s strengths expand exports, support labour-intensive growth and power services, while New Zealand gains deeper, more predictable access to India’s large and growing economy. The movement of people, students, professionals and skilled workers converges these strengths, added the secretary.

What Experts Have To Say?

Commenting on the FTA Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), founder Ajay Srivastav said that given the limited scale of bilateral trade, US$ 2.1 billion in FY2025, the India-New Zealand FTA is less a trade breakthrough than a framework for deeper cooperation.

While it brings greater predictability in goods, services, mobility and investment, its real impact will depend on how both countries use it to strengthen practical economic links. That it will require moving beyond tariff cuts to build supply chains, expand services trade, deepen education and skills partnerships and leverage the Indian diaspora and mobility provisions.

With this more comprehensive approach, both sides should aim to double bilateral trade by 2030, using the FTA as a stable platform for a broader and more diversified economic relationship, he added.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said that the FTA will also benefit farmers, MSMEs, workers, artisans, women-led enterprises and youth, while creating immense opportunities for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather and footwear. Key sectors, including engineering and manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, machinery, plastics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, are also expected to gain significantly.

Ralhan added that the zero-duty access for Indian exports across all tariff lines is a historic achievement. It will enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in the New Zealand market and provide a major boost to employment-generating sectors.

According to him, the agreement opens new opportunities for Indian agricultural exports to New Zealand, including fruits, vegetables, coffee, spices, cereals and processed foods.

Besides this, FTA not only expands market access but also focuses on technology transfer and productivity enhancement, helping Indian farmers move up the value chain and achieve higher incomes.

All About The India-New Zealand Trade