India-New Zealand FTA To Boost Key Sectors, Support Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision
India and New Zealand concluded a landmark FTA that offers zero-duty access for Indian exports, boosting trade, jobs, and services.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST|
Updated : December 22, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: India and New Zealand on Monday announced they have concluded negotiations for a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The talks began in June 2024 and concluded in March 2025, making it one of India's fastest trade deals with a developed economy.
Launched in March 2025, the pact delivers zero-duty market access for 100 per cent of Indian exports to New Zealand, while opening 70 per cent of tariff lines from India, covering 95 per cent of the bilateral trade deal, completed in just nine months.
The government believes that this deal is a people-centric, jobs-driven partnership aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The agreement promises a major boost to exports, services, student mobility and investment while building safeguards for Indian farmers and the domestic industry.
Speaking on the conclusion, Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said, "This FTA is about building trade around people and creating opportunities for our farmers, entrepreneurs, students, women, and innovators."
Boosting yields and farmer incomes, the agreement drives modern agricultural productivity. It opens doors for Indian businesses in the region through well-integrated directional exports, and gives our youth the choice to learn, work, and grow on a global stage, the minister added.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal called it a new-generation trade agreement built on tariffs, agricultural productivity, investment, and talent, with complementarity at its core. India’s strengths expand exports, support labour-intensive growth and power services, while New Zealand gains deeper, more predictable access to India’s large and growing economy. The movement of people, students, professionals and skilled workers converges these strengths, added the secretary.
What Experts Have To Say?
Commenting on the FTA Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), founder Ajay Srivastav said that given the limited scale of bilateral trade, US$ 2.1 billion in FY2025, the India-New Zealand FTA is less a trade breakthrough than a framework for deeper cooperation.
While it brings greater predictability in goods, services, mobility and investment, its real impact will depend on how both countries use it to strengthen practical economic links. That it will require moving beyond tariff cuts to build supply chains, expand services trade, deepen education and skills partnerships and leverage the Indian diaspora and mobility provisions.
With this more comprehensive approach, both sides should aim to double bilateral trade by 2030, using the FTA as a stable platform for a broader and more diversified economic relationship, he added.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said that the FTA will also benefit farmers, MSMEs, workers, artisans, women-led enterprises and youth, while creating immense opportunities for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather and footwear. Key sectors, including engineering and manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, machinery, plastics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, are also expected to gain significantly.
Ralhan added that the zero-duty access for Indian exports across all tariff lines is a historic achievement. It will enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in the New Zealand market and provide a major boost to employment-generating sectors.
According to him, the agreement opens new opportunities for Indian agricultural exports to New Zealand, including fruits, vegetables, coffee, spices, cereals and processed foods.
Besides this, FTA not only expands market access but also focuses on technology transfer and productivity enhancement, helping Indian farmers move up the value chain and achieve higher incomes.
All About The India-New Zealand Trade
New Zealand is a high-income, trade-oriented economy with global imports of US$ 47 billion, exports of US$ 42 billion in 2024, and a per capita income far higher than India's. It hosts a strong Indian diaspora of about 3 lakh people, which is around 5 per cent of its population, and is also a significant overseas investor, with foreign investments worth US$ 422.6 billion as of March 2025, largely concentrated in major developed markets.
Bilateral economic ties with India have been expanding steadily, with total trade in goods and services reaching US$ 2.4 billion in 2024. Merchandise trade rose sharply by US$ 1.3 billion in 2024-25, marking a 49 per cent increase over the previous year, driven by growth in Indian exports and services.
New Zealand is now India’s second-largest trading partner in Oceania, with services trade also showing consistent gains across travel, transport, IT, and business services.
Major Benefits
The India-New Zealand FTA brings major benefits across agriculture, industry, services, and mobility, boosting trade, investment, and opportunities for Indian farmers, professionals and students.
Agricultural And Industrial Gains
The deal includes action plans for kiwifruit, apples, and manuka honey to improve quality, productivity, and farmer income, supported by Centres of Excellence and sustainable practices. Tariff rate quotas also ensure market access while protecting domestic farmers, and imports of raw materials such as wooden logs and metal scrap will support Indian industries.
Impact On Services And Mobility
The pact opens 118 sectors of the service industry, enhances health and traditional medicine, and boosts student and worker mobility. Indian students can get post-study work visas for up to 4 years. Annually, 5,000 skilled professionals and 1,000 young people can access temporary employment or working holiday visas, strengthening exchanges.
Under the FTA, India will gradually cut its average tariff on New Zealand from 16.2 per cent to 9.06 per cent over 10 years, offering market access for 70 per cent of tariff lines, covering 95 per cent of bilateral trade.
Around 30 per cent of sensitive products, including dairy, certain animal and vegetable products, sugar, metals and gems, remain excluded, with 30 per cent of lines seeing immediate tariff elimination and the rest phased over time.
Strategic And Economic Gains
The government believes that the India-New Zealand FTA offers Indian companies access not just to New Zealand but the wider Pacific region, while creating opportunities to supply skilled and semi-skilled workers amid projected labour shortages. It paves the way for future recognition of Indian traditional medicine, strengthens bilateral strategic ties and provides tariff preferences for Indian goods.
Duty-Free Access
According to the Commerce Ministry, New Zealand will provide 100 per cent duty-free market access on all tariff lines, covering 100 per cent of India’s current exports. This ensures immediate competitiveness for Indian products across labour-intensive manufacturing and in pharmaceutical, chemical, engineering, and agri-processed sectors, reducing landed costs and expanding export opportunities.
Earlier, New Zealand imposed peak tariffs of 10 per cent on key Indian exports, including textiles and apparel, leather, ceramics, carpets, automobiles, and auto components. With the zero-duty market access to Indian products, India will become competitive in New Zealand and have a level playing field.
