ETV Bharat / bharat

India–New Zealand Financial Services Pact Signals New Push For Rupee Globalisation And Fintech Cooperation

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: India and New Zealand have crossed a key threshold in their bilateral trade talks with the conclusion of negotiations on the Financial Services Annexe of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement on December 22, 2025, a move expected to give fresh momentum to economic and strategic ties between the two countries. Experts believe that this step will help to create an infrastructure towards the globalisation of Indian currency.

Finalised during the last round of negotiations held earlier this month, the agreement reflects a shared intent to deepen cooperation in financial services by creating a modern, balanced and mutually beneficial regulatory framework, also expanding market access and enabling closer integration of the two economies’ financial systems beyond existing global trade commitments.

According to the Finance Ministry, which was also part of these negotiations, both countries have committed to collaborating on developing domestic payments interoperability and supporting real-time cross-border remittances and merchant payments through integrated Fast Payment Systems (FPS). This provision directly strengthens India's digital payments ecosystem and fintech sector, and enhances remittance flows from the Indian diaspora. Besides this, it will also create market opportunities for Indian payment service providers and leverage India's technological expertise in digital payment systems such as UPI and NPCI.

The agreement between the countries includes specific provisions for learning from each other's Regulatory Sandbox and Digital Sandbox frameworks for cross-border applications. These provisions position India as a fintech hub within the bilateral partnership. Further, it facilitates knowledge exchange and regulatory learning with a developed economy and creates collaboration opportunities for Indian fintech companies while supporting India's regulatory sandbox initiatives.