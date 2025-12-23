India–New Zealand Financial Services Pact Signals New Push For Rupee Globalisation And Fintech Cooperation
Published : December 23, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: India and New Zealand have crossed a key threshold in their bilateral trade talks with the conclusion of negotiations on the Financial Services Annexe of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement on December 22, 2025, a move expected to give fresh momentum to economic and strategic ties between the two countries. Experts believe that this step will help to create an infrastructure towards the globalisation of Indian currency.
Finalised during the last round of negotiations held earlier this month, the agreement reflects a shared intent to deepen cooperation in financial services by creating a modern, balanced and mutually beneficial regulatory framework, also expanding market access and enabling closer integration of the two economies’ financial systems beyond existing global trade commitments.
According to the Finance Ministry, which was also part of these negotiations, both countries have committed to collaborating on developing domestic payments interoperability and supporting real-time cross-border remittances and merchant payments through integrated Fast Payment Systems (FPS). This provision directly strengthens India's digital payments ecosystem and fintech sector, and enhances remittance flows from the Indian diaspora. Besides this, it will also create market opportunities for Indian payment service providers and leverage India's technological expertise in digital payment systems such as UPI and NPCI.
The agreement between the countries includes specific provisions for learning from each other's Regulatory Sandbox and Digital Sandbox frameworks for cross-border applications. These provisions position India as a fintech hub within the bilateral partnership. Further, it facilitates knowledge exchange and regulatory learning with a developed economy and creates collaboration opportunities for Indian fintech companies while supporting India's regulatory sandbox initiatives.
Increased FDI Investment Limits And Bank Branches
The Finance Ministry believe that the schedules of specific commitments reflect progressive collaboration among both sides, with comprehensive commitments on Market Access and National Treatment in key Banking and Insurance Sectors and Subsectors. India's sectoral offers represent a forward-looking liberalization approach, featuring enhanced Foreign Direct Investment limits in banking and insurance, alongside a liberalized bank branch licensing framework allowing up to 15 bank branches to be established over a four-year period.
This is a significant expansion from the previously offered GATS limits of 12 branches. These offers will enable Indian financial service suppliers to expand operations into New Zealand, strengthening India's position in financial services exports and cultivating progressive sectoral growth. They also position New Zealand’s financial institutions competitively in India's dynamic and rapidly expanding financial services market, while simultaneously reflecting India's commitment to progressive market liberalization in consonance with its broader strategic objectives.
Currently, two Indian banks, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, maintain subsidiary operations in New Zealand with a combined total of four branches, while New Zealand currently has no banking or insurance presence in India, and no Indian insurance companies have established operations in New Zealand. This FTA, by establishing clear market access commitments, regulatory transparency and bilateral cooperation frameworks, will facilitate increased bilateral investment, institutional presence and services delivery. The agreement will serve as an important catalyst for broadening India's financial services presence in New Zealand and welcoming New Zealand financial institutions to India's growing and dynamic financial services markets.
According to Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, this step will prove to be highly beneficial for traders as well as for the common man and students travelling to New Zealand. He said it brings India one step closer to creating the infrastructure needed for the internationalisation of the rupee. Dr Sahai also believes that having banks from the home country operating in the exporting country gives exporters a greater sense of confidence and relief while conducting trade, as it makes dealing with currency-related issues simpler and more efficient.