India, New Zealand FTA Finalised: NZ Commits $20 Billion Investments, Duty-Free Access For All Indian Exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Mar 7, 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: In a significant development, India and New Zealand on Monday announced the finalisation of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under which a host of domestic goods from sectors such as textiles, footwear, engineering and marine products will get duty-free access in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday announced the firming up of a "historic" FTA between the two countries. The two prime ministers held a phone conversation, following which the announcement on the FTA was made.

"An important moment for India-New Zealand relations, with a strong push to bilateral trade and investment! My friend PM Christopher Luxon and I had a very good conversation a short while ago following the conclusion of the landmark India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Concluded in just nine months, this historic milestone reflects a strong political will and shared ambition to deepen economic ties between our two countries," PM Modi said in a post on X after the phone call.

This FTA, the Prime Minister said, ensures enhanced market access, deeper investment flows, and numerous opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youth.

"The India-NZ partnership is going to scale newer heights. The FTA sets the stage for doubling bilateral trade in the coming 5 years. India welcomes investment worth over USD 20 billion from New Zealand across diverse sectors. Our talented youth, vibrant startup ecosystem and reform-driven economy offer a strong foundation for innovation, growth and long-term partnership. At the same time, we continue to strengthen cooperation in other areas like sports, education and cultural linkages," PM Modi said in another post.

Shortly after, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said the FTA will significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access and promote investment flows.

"The two leaders jointly announced the successful conclusion of the historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand free trade agreement," the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said the two leaders agreed that the conclusion of the FTA in a record time of nine months reflects the shared ambition and political will to further deepen ties between the two countries.

"The FTA would significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access, promote investment flows, strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries, and also open up new opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youths of both countries across various sectors," the MEA said.

"The leaders also welcomed the progress achieved in other areas of bilateral cooperation such as sports, education, and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-New Zealand partnership," the MEA said.

New Zealand Commits Facilitating $20 Billion Investments

Under the pact, which is likely to be signed in the next three months and implemented next year, New Zealand has committed to facilitating investments of USD 20 billion into India over the next 15 years.

"Elimination of tariffs on 100 per cent of its tariff lines provides duty-free access for all Indian exports," the commerce ministry said. This market access enhances the competitiveness of India's labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods and automobiles, it said.