India, New Zealand FTA Finalised: NZ Commits $20 Billion Investments, Duty-Free Access For All Indian Exports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the FTA between India and New Zealand sets the stage for doubling bilateral trade in the coming 5 years.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST|
Updated : December 22, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development, India and New Zealand on Monday announced the finalisation of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under which a host of domestic goods from sectors such as textiles, footwear, engineering and marine products will get duty-free access in New Zealand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday announced the firming up of a "historic" FTA between the two countries. The two prime ministers held a phone conversation, following which the announcement on the FTA was made.
"An important moment for India-New Zealand relations, with a strong push to bilateral trade and investment! My friend PM Christopher Luxon and I had a very good conversation a short while ago following the conclusion of the landmark India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. Concluded in just nine months, this historic milestone reflects a strong political will and shared ambition to deepen economic ties between our two countries," PM Modi said in a post on X after the phone call.
This FTA, the Prime Minister said, ensures enhanced market access, deeper investment flows, and numerous opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youth.
"The India-NZ partnership is going to scale newer heights. The FTA sets the stage for doubling bilateral trade in the coming 5 years. India welcomes investment worth over USD 20 billion from New Zealand across diverse sectors. Our talented youth, vibrant startup ecosystem and reform-driven economy offer a strong foundation for innovation, growth and long-term partnership. At the same time, we continue to strengthen cooperation in other areas like sports, education and cultural linkages," PM Modi said in another post.
Shortly after, the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said the FTA will significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access and promote investment flows.
"The two leaders jointly announced the successful conclusion of the historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand free trade agreement," the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It said the two leaders agreed that the conclusion of the FTA in a record time of nine months reflects the shared ambition and political will to further deepen ties between the two countries.
"The FTA would significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access, promote investment flows, strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries, and also open up new opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youths of both countries across various sectors," the MEA said.
"The leaders also welcomed the progress achieved in other areas of bilateral cooperation such as sports, education, and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-New Zealand partnership," the MEA said.
New Zealand Commits Facilitating $20 Billion Investments
Under the pact, which is likely to be signed in the next three months and implemented next year, New Zealand has committed to facilitating investments of USD 20 billion into India over the next 15 years.
"Elimination of tariffs on 100 per cent of its tariff lines provides duty-free access for all Indian exports," the commerce ministry said. This market access enhances the competitiveness of India's labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering goods and automobiles, it said.
Talks between the two countries had started in March this year. India has not given any duty concessions in the dairy sector, which was a key demand for New Zealand.
The ministry said that India has secured commitments across a wide range of high-value sectors, including IT and IT-enabled services, professional services, education, financial services, tourism, construction and other business services, opening substantial new opportunities for Indian service suppliers and high-skill employment.
The FTA provides improved entry and stay provisions for Indian professionals, students and youth, including work opportunities during studies, post-study work pathways, dedicated visa arrangements and a Working Holiday visa framework. It has also opened Skilled Employment Pathways through a new Temporary Employment Entry Visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years.
"This pathway covers Indian professions such as AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers, as well as high-demand sectors including IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction, strengthening workforce mobility and services trade," the ministry said.
Establishment of dedicated Agri-Technology Action Plans on kiwifruit, apples and honey, focus on productivity enhancement, technology, research collaboration, quality improvement and value-chain development, to strengthen domestic capabilities and support Indian farmers, it added.
The cooperation includes the establishment of Centres of Excellence, improved planting material, capacity building for growers and technical support for orchard management, post-harvest practices, supply chain performance, and food safety.
Bilateral merchandise trade reached USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, while total trade in goods and services stood at about USD 2.4 billion in 2024, with services trade alone reaching USD 1.24 billion, led by travel, IT and business services. "The FTA provides a stable and predictable framework to unlock the full potential of this relationship," it said.
Talks on this pact began in May. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that although only five formal rounds were held for the pact, both sides remained in continuous touch for the closure of negotiations.
The Telephone Conversation
Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon on Monday, during which the two leaders announced the successful conclusion of the "historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial" India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.
Luxon, in his X post, said the agreement will open doors for farmers and businesses in New Zealand, boosting exports, creating jobs and lifting incomes to help all Kiwis proceed ahead.
As per PM Luxon, the FTA reduces or removes tariffs on 95 percent of New Zealand's exports to India and is expected that exports to India could increase $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion per year over the next two decades. Boosting trade means more Kiwi jobs, higher wages and more opportunities for hard working New Zealanders, he added.
Taking to his X handle, PM Luxon said, "The agreement builds on the strong friendship between our two countries. India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and this gives Kiwi businesses access to 1.4 billion Indian consumers. Our Government is relentlessly focused on fixing the basics and building the future - with new trade deals like this helping to grow our economy so all Kiwis can get ahead."
