ETV Bharat / bharat

India's New Nuclear-Powered Submarine INS Aridaman Commissioned

New Delhi: India on Friday commissioned its new indigenously-built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Aridaman into service, further strengthening the naval component of the nuclear triad, authoritative sources said.

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. INS Arihant was the first boat under the SSBN project, which was followed by another boat, INS Arighat.

India is among a select group of countries that possess nuclear-powered submarines. The countries that have such assets are the US, Russia, the UK, France and China.