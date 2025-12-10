ETV Bharat / bharat

India's New Flight Duty Norms Appear More Restrictive Compared To Other Jurisdictions: IATA DG

Passengers in a queue at the IndiGo counter as several IndiGo flights continue to be cancelled or delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 in New Delhi ( IANS )

Geneva: The new flight duty regulations for pilots appear to be much more restrictive compared to other jurisdictions and it is a matter of time before things settle down, global airlines' grouping IATA's Chief Willie Walsh has said. The comments also come against the backdrop of significant operational disruptions faced by India's largest airline IndiGo in the past one week that had resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and impacted thousands of passengers.

Lack of proper planning in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms that came into force from November 1 is one of the key reasons for the IndiGo flight disruptions which have almost stabilised now.

"The new Indian regulations appear to be much more restrictive than those in other jurisdictions but I think you have got to always recognise that regulators have a responsibility to ensure that the industry is safe and secure.

"The changes have been implemented, I think for the right reasons. It is just a matter of time now before it settles down," he said. At a media roundtable in Geneva, Walsh also said the pilot fatigue norms is something that gets debated all the time in Europe and the US.