India, Netherlands Deepen Anti-Narcotics Cooperation Amid Rising Synthetic Drug Threat
NCB DG Anurag Garg met a delegation led by the Dutch Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, in New Delhi to discuss it, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: India and the Netherlands have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against international drug trafficking, with senior officials from both countries discussing closer operational coordination, intelligence sharing, and the possibility of a formal agreement on narcotics control.
The decision was taken following a meeting between Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director general Anurag Garg and a Dutch delegation led by Ambassador Marisa Gerards in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The two sides reviewed the prevailing drug situation, legal frameworks, operational challenges, best practices, and emerging threats linked to transnational organised crime.
The meeting assumes significance as India continues to face challenges from synthetic drugs and precursor chemicals trafficked through international networks, and European countries, including the Netherlands, have long been identified as important hubs in the global production and distribution of synthetic narcotics such as MDMA (ecstasy) and amphetamine-type stimulants.
Criminal syndicates often exploit sophisticated logistics and maritime trade routes to move illicit consignments across continents.
"Cooperation with Dutch authorities is increasingly important in tracking cross-border drug syndicates, dismantling financial networks linked to narcotics trafficking, and preventing the diversion of precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs. Intelligence exchanged through bilateral partnerships can help identify trafficking routes before consignments reach Indian shores or transit through the region," a senior official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
The Netherlands is widely regarded as one of the world's principal production and export hubs for MDMA and other synthetic drugs. International assessments indicate that it is the most frequently identified source country for global MDMA trafficking.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing international cooperation against illicit drug trafficking and organised crime. They also discussed the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the respective agencies to institutionalise collaboration on information sharing, capacity building, investigations, and joint enforcement initiatives.
🤝 Strengthening India–Netherlands Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking.— NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) June 17, 2026
🔷 Mr. Anurag Garg, Director General, NCB India, held a meeting with a delegation from the Kingdom of the Netherlands led by H.E. Ms. Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India,… pic.twitter.com/I2oEklKQkP
Officials noted that drug trafficking is no longer confined to conventional smuggling networks but increasingly involves encrypted communications, darknet marketplaces, cryptocurrency transactions, and multinational criminal organisations. "Addressing these evolving threats requires coordinated action among law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions," the official added.
With synthetic drugs posing growing public health and security concerns worldwide, the proposed framework for cooperation is expected to bolster both countries' capabilities in disrupting illicit supply chains and curbing the activities of transnational criminal networks, reinforcing their shared commitment to a rules-based and collaborative approach against the global drug menace.
"The engagement between India and the Netherlands reflects a broader recognition that combating narcotics trafficking demands sustained international partnerships. Strengthened cooperation could enable faster intelligence exchanges, coordinated investigations, and improved interdiction efforts against drug cartels operating across borders," the official said.
India's law enforcement agencies periodically intercept consignments traced to or shipped from the Netherlands. In September 2020, the NCB seized 750 MDMA tablets in Bengaluru which were allegedly smuggled from the Netherlands and arrested four people in connection with the case.
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