ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Netherlands Deepen Anti-Narcotics Cooperation Amid Rising Synthetic Drug Threat

New Delhi: India and the Netherlands have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against international drug trafficking, with senior officials from both countries discussing closer operational coordination, intelligence sharing, and the possibility of a formal agreement on narcotics control.

The decision was taken following a meeting between Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director general Anurag Garg and a Dutch delegation led by Ambassador Marisa Gerards in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The two sides reviewed the prevailing drug situation, legal frameworks, operational challenges, best practices, and emerging threats linked to transnational organised crime.

The meeting assumes significance as India continues to face challenges from synthetic drugs and precursor chemicals trafficked through international networks, and European countries, including the Netherlands, have long been identified as important hubs in the global production and distribution of synthetic narcotics such as MDMA (ecstasy) and amphetamine-type stimulants.

Criminal syndicates often exploit sophisticated logistics and maritime trade routes to move illicit consignments across continents.

"Cooperation with Dutch authorities is increasingly important in tracking cross-border drug syndicates, dismantling financial networks linked to narcotics trafficking, and preventing the diversion of precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs. Intelligence exchanged through bilateral partnerships can help identify trafficking routes before consignments reach Indian shores or transit through the region," a senior official aware of the meeting told ETV Bharat on Thursday.