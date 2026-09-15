India-Nepal Trade Stalled By Deluge, Queues Of Trucks At Sonauli Border, Tourism Also Takes A Nosedive
60% of Nepal's trade, 80% of tourists come from India. With its China border also affected, Nepal has come to a standstill, reports Omkar Shukla.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Maharajganj: The devastating deluge that struck Nepal on August 26 has significantly impacted the thriving trade between India and Nepal. Even after nearly 18 days, commerce between the two nations remains virtually at a standstill. Furthermore, Nepal's tourism sector has witnessed an 80 per cent decline. India, too, is paying a price for this disaster alongside Nepal. Long queues of trucks have formed at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh.
Several highways that served as vital trade routes between India and Nepal were completely wiped out, leaving nothing but debris. Consequently, neither can Nepalese trucks move swiftly towards India, nor can Indian trucks proceed to Nepal. Cargo is being rerouted via alternative paths in both countries, a measure that is proving extremely costly for transporters.
Supply Chain Disrupted
The disaster has disrupted Nepal's entire supply chain. While goods from India easily reach Bhairahawa and Butwal in large trucks, the movement of heavy vehicles is hampered on routes leading to the mountains, due to landslides and road washouts. According to Nepali officials, Indian trucks — which are being allowed in gradually to prevent chaos — are permitted to travel only as far as the Terai region.
Consequently, goods are being offloaded in the Terai region and transported to hilly areas like Pokhara and Kathmandu via smaller trucks and pickup vehicles. This two-stage transportation process impacts costs, making daily essentials significantly more expensive.
Nepal's rail-connected depot is located at Sirsiya in south-eastern Nepal, bordering Raxaul in Bihar. The country receives over 60 per cent of its supplies through this route. This is also the busiest truck corridor between India and Nepal, from Raxaul in Bihar to Birgunj. For eastern Nepal, the other road route is from Jogbani in Bihar to Biratnagar, which serves a hinterland covering West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.
The second-busiest truck corridor leads to western Nepal, between Sonauli in UP and Bhairahawa. It's importance lies in the fact that Sonauli is connected to Delhi. Apart from these, goods are also transported via UP to Nepalgunj and Bengal to Kakarbhitta.
India's Exports In 2025
India's total exports to Nepal amounted to approximately US$ 7.45 billion in 2025. Key exports included petroleum products, mineral fuels, iron, steel, and pharmaceuticals. Nepal conducts over 60 per cent of its total foreign trade with India, making it Nepal's biggest trade partner. Key exports from Nepal to India include vegetable oil, iron and steel products, and agricultural produce.
After truck movement at the Sonauli border was halted following the disaster, by September 9, reports indicated a queue of trucks stretching nearly 12 km, carrying essential daily commodities destined for Nepal. By September 11, the queue had shortened to 9 km. Hundreds of trucks from India are waiting here to enter Nepal.
As for transporters, the demand for daily essentials in Nepal has surged significantly. Nepali officials report that around 300 freight trucks are entering daily via the Belahiya border for the past few days.
Tourism Hit Hardest
On average, 1,500 vehicles carrying tourists used to travel from the Sonauli border into Nepal every day. These numbers have dwindled to a mere 300-350 now. Estimates suggest that approximately 80 percent of Nepal's tourism sector has collapsed. It can only regain momentum once the roads are restored.
According to a report in Nepal's The Kathmandu Post, at Krishnabhir on the Prithvi Highway, road damage between Pokhara and Kathmandu has affected approximately 150 bus-loads of tourist in Pokhara. There has been a significant drop in the number of tourists travelling from Sonauli to Pokhara and onwards to Muktinath and other tourist destinations.
Increased Reliance On India
The impact of the disaster is not limited to the road network within Nepal; it has also affected key cross-border trade routes with China. With the Gyirong port on the China-Nepal border damaged by floods, the importance of supplies arriving via the southern border has grown. Consequently, instead of a decline, there is an increase in truck movement at Sonauli. Goods from India remain a vital lifeline, meeting the needs of Nepal's Terai markets and being transported further into the hilly regions.
Truck drivers Prithvi and Yudhveer, currently stranded at the Sonauli border, said they are forced to wait for permission to enter Nepal, as the queue of trucks keeps growing. When ETV Bharat met them, they were cooking their meals right at the border while awaiting entry clearance from Nepal.
Alok Joshi, an Indian trader doing business with Nepal, noted that Sonauli is currently more than just a border point connecting to Nepal; in the wake of the disaster, it has become a reflection of altered supply chains and a tourism sector in crisis. He said merely crossing the border does not solve the entire supply issue.
Disruptions to the movement of large vehicles in the mountains have necessitated the transfer of goods to smaller vehicles. This process requires additional vehicles, labour, and time to deliver the same consignment to its destination. As a result, transportation costs in the hilly regions have risen, putting upward pressure on the prices of essential commodities.
Customs Superintendent Sudhir Tyagi said Indian trucks have been gradually cleared, while trucks arriving from Nepal are also getting the nod to proceed into India. The traffic jam at the Sonauli border has now significantly reduced, and the backlog will be cleared gradually. Due to the disaster, truck entry into Nepal has been intermittent, and the poor condition of the roads has disrupted the flow of traffic.
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