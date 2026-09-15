ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Nepal Trade Stalled By Deluge, Queues Of Trucks At Sonauli Border, Tourism Also Takes A Nosedive

Maharajganj: The devastating deluge that struck Nepal on August 26 has significantly impacted the thriving trade between India and Nepal. Even after nearly 18 days, commerce between the two nations remains virtually at a standstill. Furthermore, Nepal's tourism sector has witnessed an 80 per cent decline. India, too, is paying a price for this disaster alongside Nepal. Long queues of trucks have formed at the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh.

Several highways that served as vital trade routes between India and Nepal were completely wiped out, leaving nothing but debris. Consequently, neither can Nepalese trucks move swiftly towards India, nor can Indian trucks proceed to Nepal. Cargo is being rerouted via alternative paths in both countries, a measure that is proving extremely costly for transporters.

Supply Chain Disrupted

The disaster has disrupted Nepal's entire supply chain. While goods from India easily reach Bhairahawa and Butwal in large trucks, the movement of heavy vehicles is hampered on routes leading to the mountains, due to landslides and road washouts. According to Nepali officials, Indian trucks — which are being allowed in gradually to prevent chaos — are permitted to travel only as far as the Terai region.

Consequently, goods are being offloaded in the Terai region and transported to hilly areas like Pokhara and Kathmandu via smaller trucks and pickup vehicles. This two-stage transportation process impacts costs, making daily essentials significantly more expensive.

The hilly regions are still inaccessible, while only small trucks can make it to Terai (ETV Bharat)

Nepal's rail-connected depot is located at Sirsiya in south-eastern Nepal, bordering Raxaul in Bihar. The country receives over 60 per cent of its supplies through this route. This is also the busiest truck corridor between India and Nepal, from Raxaul in Bihar to Birgunj. For eastern Nepal, the other road route is from Jogbani in Bihar to Biratnagar, which serves a hinterland covering West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

The second-busiest truck corridor leads to western Nepal, between Sonauli in UP and Bhairahawa. It's importance lies in the fact that Sonauli is connected to Delhi. Apart from these, goods are also transported via UP to Nepalgunj and Bengal to Kakarbhitta.

India's Exports In 2025

India's total exports to Nepal amounted to approximately US$ 7.45 billion in 2025. Key exports included petroleum products, mineral fuels, iron, steel, and pharmaceuticals. Nepal conducts over 60 per cent of its total foreign trade with India, making it Nepal's biggest trade partner. Key exports from Nepal to India include vegetable oil, iron and steel products, and agricultural produce.