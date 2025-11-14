ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Nepal To Regulate Movements Of Third-Country Nationals

New Delhi: India and Nepal on Friday collectively decided to regulate the movement of third-country nationals, besides intensifying joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes such as narcotics trafficking and circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

The resolution was adopted following the conclusion of the 9th annual coordination meeting between the Indian delegation headed by the Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Nepali delegation led by inspector general, Armed Police Force (APF).

“Both delegations also deliberated on effective measures to regulate the movement of third-country nationals, address issues related to encroachment in No Man’s Land and expedite the repair and maintenance of boundary pillars,” a joint statement issued after the meeting stated.

The resolution to regulate the movement of third-country nationals assumes much more significance for India given that anti-India elements always find the Indo-Nepal border route as an easy way to enter India.

Recently, a Bangladeshi drug trafficker, who was arrested in Sabroom, a town in South Tripura district, bordering Bangladesh, had also entered India via the Nepal border.

The Indo-Nepal border has always been an easy route for syndicates involved in drug trafficking and circulation of FICN. The meeting between SSB and APF reaffirmed the mutual commitment of both nations to further strengthen cross-border security cooperation and coordination.

The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Singhal, Director General, SSB, and comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and SSB.