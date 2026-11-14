India-Nepal Rail Connectivity: Vande Bharat Train Between Ayodhya And Janakpur Dham From November 23
The passenger facilitation centre at Ayodhya railway station has been constructed over approximately 10,000 square feet at a cost of Rs 5 crore.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Ayodhya: Indian Railways has announced a Vande Bharat train service connecting Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The train will operate between Ayodhya Dham railway station and Janakpur Dham, strengthening the rail connection between the two important religious destinations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the train from Hyderabad House on November 23.
At Ayodhya Dham railway station, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present for the inauguration along with Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, MP Awadhesh Prasad, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta.
Rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham is seen as an important step toward strengthening religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal. Connecting Ayodhya, popularly known as Ram Nagari, with Janakpur Dham, associated with Goddess Sita, by rail is expected to boost the Ramayana Circuit.
The service is expected to benefit devotees from both countries, as well as tourists and traders. The new rail connection is also likely to promote religious tourism and commercial activities between India and Nepal.
A few years ago, CM Adityanath had launched a bus service between the two destinations. However, the service could not succeed due to unavoidable reasons. Preparations for rail connectivity had been underway since then.
With the proposed train service set to begin on November 23, devotees from both countries, along with saints and seers in Ayodhya, have welcomed the development.
464-Km Route: Train To Depart On November 23, Return On November 24
The Vande Bharat train will travel from Ayodhya to Janakpur Dham through Jayanagar in Bihar before entering Nepal. Covering 464 km, the train will depart on November 23 and return on November 24.
Passengers can book tickets for the journey in both directions through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
All necessary arrangements will be completed before the rail service begins. Preparations for starting the train service between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham via Jayanagar are underway in both India and Nepal.
According to available information, arrangements will also be made for customs checks at the border. The Customs Department will inspect trains travelling in both directions at Jayanagar.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Suresh Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway, inspected both railway stations in Ayodhya as well as Katra railway station to review the arrangements.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also inaugurate the passenger facilitation centre at Ayodhya Dham railway station on the occasion of the launch of the Vande Bharat train service to Janakpur Dham. The Governor and Chief Minister will also be present.
The centre covers about 10,000 square feet in the station's circulating area and costs around Rs 5 crore.
The fully air-conditioned facility will have a modern ticket booking zone, toilets, urinals, drinking water facilities, a water ATM, waiting areas, Wi-Fi and an enquiry centre, among other amenities.
One key feature is that passengers can access the platforms directly from the facility.
The centre will have 12 general ticket counters and five reserved ticket counters. Arrangements have also been made to open additional counters during fairs and other occasions when passenger footfall increases.
The centre will also have five automatic ticket vending machines. Other facilities will include online booking, QR code-based payments and digital services. Large screens will display information about train arrivals and departures.
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