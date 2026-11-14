ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Nepal Rail Connectivity: Vande Bharat Train Between Ayodhya And Janakpur Dham From November 23

Ayodhya: Indian Railways has announced a Vande Bharat train service connecting Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The train will operate between Ayodhya Dham railway station and Janakpur Dham, strengthening the rail connection between the two important religious destinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the train from Hyderabad House on November 23.

At Ayodhya Dham railway station, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present for the inauguration along with Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, MP Awadhesh Prasad, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta.

Ayodhya Dham Junction (ETV Bharat)

Rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham is seen as an important step toward strengthening religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal. Connecting Ayodhya, popularly known as Ram Nagari, with Janakpur Dham, associated with Goddess Sita, by rail is expected to boost the Ramayana Circuit.

The service is expected to benefit devotees from both countries, as well as tourists and traders. The new rail connection is also likely to promote religious tourism and commercial activities between India and Nepal.

A few years ago, CM Adityanath had launched a bus service between the two destinations. However, the service could not succeed due to unavoidable reasons. Preparations for rail connectivity had been underway since then.

With the proposed train service set to begin on November 23, devotees from both countries, along with saints and seers in Ayodhya, have welcomed the development.

464-Km Route: Train To Depart On November 23, Return On November 24

The Vande Bharat train will travel from Ayodhya to Janakpur Dham through Jayanagar in Bihar before entering Nepal. Covering 464 km, the train will depart on November 23 and return on November 24.

Passengers can book tickets for the journey in both directions through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).