ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Nepal Bridge In Uttarakhand Caught In Signboard Row; Name Of Indian Village Covered With Black Sheet

India-Nepal Bridge Caught In Signboard Row; Name Of Indian Village Covered With Black Sheet ( ETV Bharat )

Pithoragarh: While India continues to send humanitarian aid to the flood-hit Nepal, a newly constructed bridge along the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand has been caught in a major controversy even before its inauguration over the name of an Indian village on the bridge signboard. The Nepal-India Friendship bridge, which spans the Kali river, connects Chharchhum in the Dharchula Tehsil of India's Pithoragarh district with Asigada (Ward 8, Mahakali Municipality) in Nepal's Darchula district. India bore the entire cost of the bridge—approximately Rs 32.98 crore—even though its other end lies in Nepal. It is understood that the Nepali side raised objections over the name of the Indian village 'Chharchhum' inscribed on the board installed within the Nepali territory. The board read 'Kali River, Chharchhum' while the actual location falls within the jurisdiction of Mahakali Municipality-8, Asigada in Nepal's Darchula. Following Nepal's objection, the name was covered with black plastic sheeting on Wednesday. A view of the Nepal-India friendship bridge (ETV Bharat) Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharchula, Ashish Joshi confirmed that following the objection, the name on the board was covered until repairs are made. “It will be replaced with a new signboard soon,” Joshi said.