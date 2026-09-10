India-Nepal Bridge In Uttarakhand Caught In Signboard Row; Name Of Indian Village Covered With Black Sheet
The Nepal-India Friendship bridge across the Kali River has been caught in a controversy after teh Nepali side objected to a signboard, reports Pradeep Mahara.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Pithoragarh: While India continues to send humanitarian aid to the flood-hit Nepal, a newly constructed bridge along the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand has been caught in a major controversy even before its inauguration over the name of an Indian village on the bridge signboard.
The Nepal-India Friendship bridge, which spans the Kali river, connects Chharchhum in the Dharchula Tehsil of India's Pithoragarh district with Asigada (Ward 8, Mahakali Municipality) in Nepal's Darchula district. India bore the entire cost of the bridge—approximately Rs 32.98 crore—even though its other end lies in Nepal.
It is understood that the Nepali side raised objections over the name of the Indian village 'Chharchhum' inscribed on the board installed within the Nepali territory. The board read 'Kali River, Chharchhum' while the actual location falls within the jurisdiction of Mahakali Municipality-8, Asigada in Nepal's Darchula. Following Nepal's objection, the name was covered with black plastic sheeting on Wednesday.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharchula, Ashish Joshi confirmed that following the objection, the name on the board was covered until repairs are made. “It will be replaced with a new signboard soon,” Joshi said.
Hem Pandey, AE, Public Works Department said that the board has been covered with black plastic sheeting. “It will be removed soon and replaced with a new one."
Local citizens and political parties in Nepal are believed to have objected to the name of the Indian village within the Nepali territory, demanding that the name of the Nepali locality be displayed on the board instead. The Nepali side argued that since one end of the bridge lies within its territory, it was inappropriate to display the name of an Indian village there. The matter was also reported to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the district administration.
While the bridge's construction is complete, vehicular movement is slated to begin only after the buildings for security agencies and the Customs Department are finished.
Previously, the absence of a motorable bridge meant people traveling from Pithoragarh to Nepal had to go via Banbasa, a detour of about 200 kilometers, resulting in increased time and expense. Once the Chharchhum bridge becomes operational, road connectivity between Dharchula and Nepal's border areas will improve significantly. The bridge will facilitate vehicular movement, which is expected to boost trade activities between the two nations.
Embassy of India, Kathmandu, welcomes ground breaking of India funded new motorable bridge in Darchula.— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 19, 2022
The bridge connecting 🇮🇳 &🇳🇵 symbolizes India's commitment to boost physical connectivity between two countries for mutual benefit.#IndiaNepalFriendship@MEAIndia@ukcmo pic.twitter.com/mGhpJpvMBF
The foundation stone of the motorable bridge, approximately 110 meters long, spanning the Kali River at Malla Chharchhum, was laid in September 2022, and the construction cost stands at Rs 32.98 crore. An agreement to construct a motorable bridge over the Mahakali River connecting India and Nepal was signed in February 2022. The Government of India provided grant assistance for the project.
Pithoragarh shares a border of approximately 275 kilometers with Nepal, and the district already has 10 international suspension bridges facilitating movement between the two countries.
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