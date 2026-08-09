‘India Needs To Transform From Being A Technology User To Technology Creator’, Says INAE Chief
J.D. Patil wants India to develop its own technological capabilities from chips to drones and defence technology while moving up the value chain of technologies
Published : August 9, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Dhanbad: The outcome of future warfare will not be decided only by weapons, but indigenous technology will play a major role in it. India needs to develop its own technological capabilities from chips to drones and defence technology and the government is actively working in this direction while providing adequate funding.
This was disclosed by the President of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) JD Patil to ETV Bharat. He had come to participate in the National Frontiers of Engineering (NatFoE) and Innovation in Manufacturing Practices (IMP) programme at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad.
He underlined that India faces a greater challenge now amidst changing global warfare to increasing competition in technology. While the role of drones and cutting-edge technology is constantly increasing in modern warfare, semiconductor and chip technology have become a strategic strength for any country.
“Today, the nature of warfare is rapidly changing. While soldiers and conventional weapons once played a decisive role on the battlefield, technology is now shaping the course of battle. Drones, remote systems, and advanced electronic technology have completely transformed warfare tactics,” he underlined while emphasizing that in future, a major foundation of any country's military strength will be its indigenous technology. If a country lacks its own technology and relies on other nations' technology, this dependence could become a significant weakness in times of war.
He elaborated saying, “If the operation or control of a critical defence system depends on technology from another country, that technology could become a hindrance in times of need. This means that even if weapons are in our possession, if the critical technology for their operation or control system is in the hands of another country, it could create difficulties during war. This is why self-reliance in the defence sector means not just manufacturing weapons but also controlling the entire technological system.”
Talking about the role of drones in modern warfare, he stated that in future, the use of technologies that enable operations to be conducted through machines and drones rather than sending human soldiers directly to the battlefield, will increase. Drone technology has added a new dimension to battlefield surveillance, target identification, and attack strategies.
He said that along with defence, India also holds significant potential in semiconductor and chip technology. “Chips are at the core of almost every modern technology today. From mobile phones to defence systems and cutting-edge machinery, chip technology has become a vital foundation of any country's technological capabilities,” he said while adding that India must no longer limit itself to manufacturing finished electronic products but must advance to the next level of technology where greater value creation occurs.
According to him, “India is rapidly progressing in the production and export of electronics and mobile phones, but the challenge now is to go beyond this. India needs to consider how to move up the value chain of the technologies and products currently being manufactured. To achieve this, it's crucial to produce high-value chips and develop our capabilities in chip technology.”
He explained that the Indian government is investing heavily in chip technology and several new chip manufacturing plants are being set up in the country. The start of production in the future could strengthen India's semiconductor capacity.
The INAE President said the entire value of a chip isn't just in its manufacturing. Its design also has a significant value. Therefore, instead of focusing solely on manufacturing, India must develop its capabilities in both design and manufacturing.
He argued that if India only manufactures chips, only a fraction of the value will remain in the country. But if the entire ecosystem, from design to manufacturing, is developed in India, the country can gain even greater value.
“India's biggest achievement in the semiconductor sector won't be simply setting up a factory. True success will come when chip design, research, manufacturing and the entire ecosystem associated with it are developed domestically,” he said.
Patil said that in the coming days, work will be done towards manufacturing various types of chips in India which will strengthen the country's technological self-reliance. He said the use of semiconductors is not limited to mobile phones or electronics as electronic systems and chip-based technology also play an important role in modern defence systems.
He said that self-reliance in chip technology means not only economic strength but also strategic strength. If a country has to rely on other countries for critical electronic technology and components for its defence systems, this dependence can become a challenge in times of crisis. This is why it is important for India to view its semiconductor mission from a broader strategic perspective.
Describing the youth as the most important link in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance, Patil disclosed that today's young scientists have access to far more technology and resources than previous generations. So, expectations from them are also high. They need to consider what can be created with the technology available today.
Stating that the youth have no shortage of resources, he pointed out that the real need is to decide whether they want to just work or develop new technologies and products. “This thinking among young scientists and engineers can transform India's technological landscape,” he asserted.
According to him, investment alone is not enough to achieve success in manufacturing. It requires people who are passionate about technology and working with machines.
“Young people should have the desire to purchase tools and machinery for the industry, understand new technology and develop better technology. This passion will attract investment and create new industries,” he said.
Stating that India is a major market for the world, Patil said the need now is to become a global producer of technology and products.
He said that a lot of hard work is required to realize the dream of making India the second or third largest economy in the world.
“The government is creating opportunities for the youth and industry. This has also resulted in many young people who went abroad to study now wanting to return to India and contribute to the country's development. If young talent gets better opportunities in India, it will prove to be a major force for the country's technological and economic progress,” he said.
Patil emphasized that India needs to transform from being a technology user to technology creator. From semiconductor design and manufacturing to drone and defence technology, the passion of young scientists, industry investment and indigenous technology can converge to make India a self-reliant technological power in the coming years.
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