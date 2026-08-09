ETV Bharat / bharat

‘India Needs To Transform From Being A Technology User To Technology Creator’, Says INAE Chief

Dhanbad: The outcome of future warfare will not be decided only by weapons, but indigenous technology will play a major role in it. India needs to develop its own technological capabilities from chips to drones and defence technology and the government is actively working in this direction while providing adequate funding.

This was disclosed by the President of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) JD Patil to ETV Bharat. He had come to participate in the National Frontiers of Engineering (NatFoE) and Innovation in Manufacturing Practices (IMP) programme at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad.

He underlined that India faces a greater challenge now amidst changing global warfare to increasing competition in technology. While the role of drones and cutting-edge technology is constantly increasing in modern warfare, semiconductor and chip technology have become a strategic strength for any country.

“Today, the nature of warfare is rapidly changing. While soldiers and conventional weapons once played a decisive role on the battlefield, technology is now shaping the course of battle. Drones, remote systems, and advanced electronic technology have completely transformed warfare tactics,” he underlined while emphasizing that in future, a major foundation of any country's military strength will be its indigenous technology. If a country lacks its own technology and relies on other nations' technology, this dependence could become a significant weakness in times of war.

He elaborated saying, “If the operation or control of a critical defence system depends on technology from another country, that technology could become a hindrance in times of need. This means that even if weapons are in our possession, if the critical technology for their operation or control system is in the hands of another country, it could create difficulties during war. This is why self-reliance in the defence sector means not just manufacturing weapons but also controlling the entire technological system.”

Talking about the role of drones in modern warfare, he stated that in future, the use of technologies that enable operations to be conducted through machines and drones rather than sending human soldiers directly to the battlefield, will increase. Drone technology has added a new dimension to battlefield surveillance, target identification, and attack strategies.

He said that along with defence, India also holds significant potential in semiconductor and chip technology. “Chips are at the core of almost every modern technology today. From mobile phones to defence systems and cutting-edge machinery, chip technology has become a vital foundation of any country's technological capabilities,” he said while adding that India must no longer limit itself to manufacturing finished electronic products but must advance to the next level of technology where greater value creation occurs.

According to him, “India is rapidly progressing in the production and export of electronics and mobile phones, but the challenge now is to go beyond this. India needs to consider how to move up the value chain of the technologies and products currently being manufactured. To achieve this, it's crucial to produce high-value chips and develop our capabilities in chip technology.”

He explained that the Indian government is investing heavily in chip technology and several new chip manufacturing plants are being set up in the country. The start of production in the future could strengthen India's semiconductor capacity.

The INAE President said the entire value of a chip isn't just in its manufacturing. Its design also has a significant value. Therefore, instead of focusing solely on manufacturing, India must develop its capabilities in both design and manufacturing.

He argued that if India only manufactures chips, only a fraction of the value will remain in the country. But if the entire ecosystem, from design to manufacturing, is developed in India, the country can gain even greater value.