India Needs To Focus On Alternative Fuel, New Tech To Reduce Air Pollution: Gadkari

New Delhi: India needs to focus on alternative and bio-fuels, along with new technology and innovation, to reduce air pollution, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. Addressing 'ICVA Green Returns Summit 2025', Gadkari further said that in any country or society, three important sectors are ethics, economy, ecology and environment.

"Ecology and environment are very important...I do not need to explain about the air pollution...you are already experiencing the problem (air pollution), we are facing in Delhi," he said.

The road transport and highways minister said 40 per cent of air pollution is due to transport fuel, and it is a big problem for the country, particularly Delhi. India is spending Rs 22 lakh crore for importing fossil fuels, and because of the import of fossil fuels, "we are facing the problem of pollution", he noted.

"So, we need to focus on alternative fuel and biofuel to reduce pollution," he said. According to the morning air quality bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday at 360, after recording 382 on Monday.

"India can also reduce pollution by developing new technology and new innovations," he added. Gadkari said that logistics cost in India will come down to a single digit by December this year, helped by the rapid expansion of expressways and economic corridors.

A recent report prepared by IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur and IIM Bangalore has revealed that India's construction of expressways and economic corridors has helped reduce the country's logistics cost to 10 per cent from 16 per cent earlier.