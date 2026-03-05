ETV Bharat / bharat

India Needs Steady Hand At The Wheel But Has 'Compromised PM': Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the West Asia conflict has reached India's backyard but he has not spoken, and while the country needed a steady hand at the wheel, it has a "compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy".

Gandhi said the world has entered a volatile phase and "stormy seas lie ahead."

"India's oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40% of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG," he said on X.

"The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing," Gandhi said. At a moment like this, India needs a steady hand at the wheel, he said.

"Instead, India has a compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy," Gandhi alleged. His remarks came a day after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast when it was returning after participating in the Milan naval exercise, a multilateral wargame hosted by India.