India Needs National Law For Safety, Protection Of Doctors: Fauzia Khan

NCP(SP) Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Fauzia Khan speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan on Thursday made a strong case for bringing a national law for the safety and protection of doctors. Khan, who belongs to the NCP-SCP party, said that doctors and healthcare workers are supposed to be saviours of life, and people invest extreme faith in them, almost next to their faith in God.

"And yet today, these very doctors and healthcare workers are being threatened, assaulted, abused, attacked, and mobbed also," she said in her Zero Hour submission in the upper house.

The scale of the problem is impossible to ignore, she said, and cited a survey by the Indian Medical Association, which said 75 per cent of doctors have faced violence in their lives.

"This problem is not limited to any state. It is everywhere, all over the nation. Repeated assaults lead to doctors being unwilling to take up emergency or trauma duties. And obviously, when doctors do not feel safe, patients ultimately pay the price," the MP said.

Khan further said the government has failed to step in with the urgency the situation demands. According to her, the root causes of the problem include overcrowded government hospitals, lack of basic security, non-functional CCTVs, and no trained security staff.