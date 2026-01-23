ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Namibia Sign MoU On Election Management To Boost Global Democratic Cooperation

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Elsie T Nghikembua, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia ( X/@ECISVEEP )

New Delhi: India and Namibia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on election management on the sidelines of the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026, reinforcing cooperation among global election management bodies. The MoU was signed by Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, and Elsie T Nghikembua, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, at the conference in Delhi. Speaking on the agreement, Nghikembua highlighted the benefits of collaboration with the world's largest democracy. She said, "As election management bodies, we are focusing on elections. India is the world's largest democracy. For Namibia, this partnership will benefit us in many ways. One of the areas in the MOU concerns capacity building for our officials and the commission. Training will be conducted, whether virtually or with our officials attached here to the Election Commission of India. It is a bilateral agreement that will benefit both countries." On the broader objective of IICDEM 2026, she added, "There are many thematic areas. The outcome is for improved service delivery for all our election management bodies. Each country would give its perspective, and, based on the recommendations, each country, within its own context, would see what is applicable so that it can strengthen its own areas of operation."