ETV Bharat / bharat

India Must Map, Monitor Economic Vulnerabilities In Energy, Food, Other Areas: EAC-PM chairman

New Delhi: India must map and monitor key economic vulnerabilities, particularly in areas such as energy, food, fertilisers, metals, and critical minerals, and proactively address both supply disruptions and price volatility to mitigate the impact of a future West Asia-like crisis, a top government official said on Monday.

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman S Mahendra Dev, in an interview with PTI, further said the ongoing West Asia conflict highlights the need for a forward-looking approach to risk management.

"India must map and monitor key economic vulnerabilities, particularly in areas such as energy, food, fertilisers, metals and critical minerals, and proactively address both supply disruptions and price volatility," Dev said.

He said this calls for a substantial strengthening of physical buffers, including an expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and the creation of stockpiles for essential commodities, going beyond the conventional reliance on foreign exchange reserves and foodgrain stocks.

Since the beginning of the war in West Asia on February 28, crude oil prices soared to a four-year high of USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, from about USD 73 before the war.

Dev said reducing excessive dependence on imports is critical. "This can be achieved through greater diversification of supply sources and trade routes, alongside more strategic and effective utilisation of free trade agreements," he said, adding that over the medium term, the most sustainable solution lies in addressing structural dependence on fossil fuels.

Noting that uncertainties and frequent shocks will be there at the global level in future also, Dev said India's corporate sector has received significant profits in the last few years. "They also have to play an important role in India's growth story by increasing private investment instead of sitting on cash," he said.

Dev pointed out that India has made several domestic reforms, including ease of doing business to attract domestic and foreign investment. On what policy options the government has given the current uncertainties, he said to cushion the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a combination of fiscal, monetary, trade and supply-side interventions is being deployed.

"The government has developed an emergency response mechanism, which has helped it respond to the crisis since Covid," he said. Dev noted that the West Asia crisis can have an impact on the global economy through higher energy prices, slow growth in trade, supply chain shocks, higher logistic costs, lower remittances, etc.

"The conflict will have some impact on the Indian economy as the country imports 90 per cent of its crude requirements and 50 per cent of its gas (LNG) requirements," he said. However, the economist observed that India has displayed resilience in the face of global headwinds generated by the war in West Asia.