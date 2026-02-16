India Must Build Its Own AI Models, Move Beyond Being Just a Consumer: PSA Ajay Sood Calls for AI Sovereignty
Ajay Sood stressed that AI must balance innovation with strong ethical guardrails, guided by a “do no harm” principle for the public good.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As India hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first such global gathering in the Global South, Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood has underlined the need for building inclusive, sustainable, and sovereign artificial intelligence systems that serve the larger public good.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the summit, Sood framed the event as a reflection of the Global South’s growing aspirations in shaping the future of AI. “This is the first AI summit in the Global South, and it tells you the aspirations of countries like India and others to ensure that AI is inclusive, safe, and its benefits reach society at large,” he said.
‘People, Planet, Purpose’ at the Core
Sood highlighted that the summit’s guiding framework, “people, planet, and purpose,” captures the essence of responsible AI development. According to him, “People mean AI should be for everyone. Planet means it should be sustainable, especially considering the energy demands of AI systems. And purpose raises the fundamental question, does AI truly make life better, or is it just an add-on?”
This triad, he said, is central to ensuring that technological advancement aligns with societal needs rather than merely driving incremental convenience or commercial gains.
He also noted the strong global participation at the summit, with stakeholders from both the Global North and South showing keen interest in shaping AI outcomes for collective benefit. “The energy here is invigorating, and it reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI works for the general good,” Sood added.
Push for AI Sovereignty
A key theme of Sood’s remarks was the need for India to move beyond being just a consumer of AI technologies. He stressed that reliance on global AI models, trained largely on non-Indian datasets, could limit the country’s ability to develop context-specific solutions.
“We cannot remain just users or content consumers. We must create our own AI models because our data is unique and not the same as generic internet data,” he said, calling this shift essential for achieving “AI sovereignty.”
He pointed out that the government’s ongoing AI mission, along with efforts across various ministries, is focused on building indigenous capabilities and ensuring inclusivity in AI development.
Balancing Innovation with Safety
Sood also emphasised the importance of establishing ethical guardrails alongside innovation. He said that while AI presents enormous opportunities, it must be guided by the principle of “do no harm.”
“AI should be for the general good. ‘Do no harm’ must be the guiding principle, encourage innovation, but ensure there are safety guardrails in place,” he said, indicating that one of the key expected outcomes of the summit is a broader global consensus on responsible AI deployment.
A Summit of Unprecedented Scale
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being positioned as one of the largest gatherings on artificial intelligence globally. The event, which is taking place from February 16 to 20, will have over 3,250 speakers and over 500 sessions, which demonstrate its scale and ambition.
Officials believe around 250,000 people - including representatives from other countries - will attend this summit and the other event happening at the same time, the Indian AI Impact Expo. The expo will consist of over 300 exhibits and covers 70,000 m2 and will include technology firms, startups, research organisations and government.
This will be the fourth global AI summit. Previous summits were held in the UK, South Korea and France, but the Indian summit has added features that include a combination of high-level policy discussions, large numbers of people attending these discussions and commercial exhibit spaces.
Global Collaboration on Display
Thirteen countries will also have pavilions at the Indian Expo, including participation from countries such as Australia, Japan, Russia and the United Kingdom. This is evidence of the growing international collaboration on the subject of AI.
The expo at the Indian AI Impact Expo will consist of exhibit descriptions based on the three thematic chakras: people, planet and progress, demonstrating live exhibits to help illustrate how to transition new technologies into an application-based format.
City Prepares for Global Event
The summit is having a major impact on the population of India's capital city. A surge in international delegates has led to a sharp rise in luxury hotel prices, while authorities have implemented logistical measures to manage traffic and crowd movement.
In a notable step, the Supreme Court of India issued a circular allowing advocates to appear via video conferencing during the summit week, anticipating congestion in key areas of the city.
Blending Policy with Public Engagement
Unlike earlier summits that focused heavily on governance frameworks with limited enforceable outcomes, India’s edition aims to broaden the conversation by involving industry, academia, and the public at scale.
As discussions unfold, Sood’s emphasis on inclusivity, sustainability, and sovereignty reflects India’s attempt to shape a more balanced global AI narrative, one that not only drives innovation but also ensures that its benefits are equitably distributed and responsibly governed.