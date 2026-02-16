ETV Bharat / bharat

India Must Build Its Own AI Models, Move Beyond Being Just a Consumer: PSA Ajay Sood Calls for AI Sovereignty

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As India hosts the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first such global gathering in the Global South, Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood has underlined the need for building inclusive, sustainable, and sovereign artificial intelligence systems that serve the larger public good.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the summit, Sood framed the event as a reflection of the Global South’s growing aspirations in shaping the future of AI. “This is the first AI summit in the Global South, and it tells you the aspirations of countries like India and others to ensure that AI is inclusive, safe, and its benefits reach society at large,” he said.

‘People, Planet, Purpose’ at the Core

Sood highlighted that the summit’s guiding framework, “people, planet, and purpose,” captures the essence of responsible AI development. According to him, “People mean AI should be for everyone. Planet means it should be sustainable, especially considering the energy demands of AI systems. And purpose raises the fundamental question, does AI truly make life better, or is it just an add-on?”

This triad, he said, is central to ensuring that technological advancement aligns with societal needs rather than merely driving incremental convenience or commercial gains.

He also noted the strong global participation at the summit, with stakeholders from both the Global North and South showing keen interest in shaping AI outcomes for collective benefit. “The energy here is invigorating, and it reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI works for the general good,” Sood added.

Push for AI Sovereignty

A key theme of Sood’s remarks was the need for India to move beyond being just a consumer of AI technologies. He stressed that reliance on global AI models, trained largely on non-Indian datasets, could limit the country’s ability to develop context-specific solutions.

“We cannot remain just users or content consumers. We must create our own AI models because our data is unique and not the same as generic internet data,” he said, calling this shift essential for achieving “AI sovereignty.”

He pointed out that the government’s ongoing AI mission, along with efforts across various ministries, is focused on building indigenous capabilities and ensuring inclusivity in AI development.

Balancing Innovation with Safety

Sood also emphasised the importance of establishing ethical guardrails alongside innovation. He said that while AI presents enormous opportunities, it must be guided by the principle of “do no harm.”