'India Must Build An Integrated And Globally Competitive Aerospace Ecosystem', Says Rajnath Singh
Singh flagged project delays as a concern as Tejas FOC trainers, Dhruv NG helicopters and first series-production HTT-40 are handed over to Indian Air Force.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India must build an integrated and globally competitive aerospace ecosystem as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) marked three milestones spanning fighter aviation, civil helicopters and basic pilot training.
Singh, along with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, attended the handover of two LCA Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) twin-seat trainers and the first series-production HTT-40 basic trainer to the Indian Air Force, besides four Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited.
“This is not merely a formal handing-over ceremony. It is an important milestone in India’s indigenous aerospace capability, technological self-confidence and progress towards self-reliance,” Singh said.
He said India had moved from heavy import dependence about a decade ago towards greater domestic capability under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy, with opportunities being expanded for both public-sector companies and private industry. Aerospace self-reliance, he said, would require a gradual roadmap covering design, avionics, propulsion, composites, flight controls, manufacturing and certification.
Tejas FOC Trainer Deliveries Completed
The two Tejas trainers complete the four twin-seater deliveries under a 2010 contract covering 16 FOC fighters and four trainers. All 16 fighters were delivered during 2022-23, while twin-seater deliveries began in 2024-25.
The lightweight, all-weather, 4.5-generation aircraft retains fighter capability and features quadruplex fly-by-wire controls, an advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics and composite structures. The final SPT7 and SPT8 trainers incorporate improved radar performance, autopilot and fuel-system enhancements, Software Defined Radio for secure communications and an air-to-air refuelling probe.
Witnessed the Handing Over ceremony of LCA Tejas FOC Twin Seater Trainers & HTT 40 Basic Trainer Aircraft to IAF and Dhruv NG helicopters to PHL in Bengaluru.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 18, 2026
India has the talent and technology to deliver world-class aircraft and today is a landmark achievement in this… pic.twitter.com/KxuUw081Tc
Singh said the trainer reflected the maturity of India’s fighter-aircraft ecosystem and would help prepare pilots for an increasingly technology-intensive combat environment.
HAL is developing Mk1A twin-seaters under the 83 and 97-aircraft contracts, with AESA radar, electronic warfare systems, upgraded avionics and additional ASRAAM and beyond-visual-range weapons. It plans to deliver 29 Mk1A twin-seaters by 2033-34.
Dhruv NG Enters Commercial Operations
The four 5.5-tonne Dhruv NG helicopters mark the civil-certified helicopter’s induction with Pawan Hans. Powered by twin Shakti 1H1C engines, the platform meets AS-4 requirements for offshore operations and can carry up to 14 passengers. It has a maximum speed of about 285 kmph and range of around 630 km.
Singh said an indigenous helicopter would be used for ONGC offshore operations for the first time, describing this as an important step for domestic civil aerospace capability. He also highlighted the role of certification in making indigenous aircraft acceptable for commercial operations.
Dhruv NG can be configured for VIP and passenger transport, air ambulance, offshore services, law enforcement, disaster relief and search-and-rescue operations. HAL will provide maintenance, upgrades and lifecycle support.
HTT-40 Starts 70-Aircraft Programme
The event also marked delivery of the first series-production HTT-40, beginning the Defence Ministry’s 70-aircraft programme.
Designed by HAL’s Aircraft Research and Design Centre, HTT-40 first flew in May 2016 and has about 57 per cent indigenous content. Powered by a 1,100 SHP turboprop engine, it can reach 300 knots, has a 6,000-metre service ceiling and supports aerobatics, instrument flying, navigation, night flying and close-formation training.
“Every fighter pilot’s journey begins not with a frontline jet, but with a basic trainer,” Singh said, adding that indigenous production would reduce dependence on imported training aircraft. He also pointed to the HTT-40’s potential for exports.
Rajnath Flags Delays, Calls for Global Capability
While praising HAL’s capabilities in aircraft and helicopter development, manufacturing, overhaul and maintenance, Singh also raised the issue of delays in aerospace and defence projects.
“We have to take these delays seriously,” he said, noting that delays arising from technological and other factors could create gaps in crucial defence requirements. He called on HAL to demonstrate global-level capability not only in manufacturing but across design, development, certification, lifecycle support and international marketing.
The three handovers, he said, should form part of a wider effort to create an aerospace ecosystem capable of meeting both military and civil requirements while strengthening India’s technological self-reliance.
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