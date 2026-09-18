ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Must Build An Integrated And Globally Competitive Aerospace Ecosystem', Says Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India must build an integrated and globally competitive aerospace ecosystem as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) marked three milestones spanning fighter aviation, civil helicopters and basic pilot training.

Singh, along with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, attended the handover of two LCA Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) twin-seat trainers and the first series-production HTT-40 basic trainer to the Indian Air Force, besides four Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited.

A Dhruv NG helicopter (ETV Bharat)

“This is not merely a formal handing-over ceremony. It is an important milestone in India’s indigenous aerospace capability, technological self-confidence and progress towards self-reliance,” Singh said.

He said India had moved from heavy import dependence about a decade ago towards greater domestic capability under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat policy, with opportunities being expanded for both public-sector companies and private industry. Aerospace self-reliance, he said, would require a gradual roadmap covering design, avionics, propulsion, composites, flight controls, manufacturing and certification.

Tejas FOC Trainer Deliveries Completed

The two Tejas trainers complete the four twin-seater deliveries under a 2010 contract covering 16 FOC fighters and four trainers. All 16 fighters were delivered during 2022-23, while twin-seater deliveries began in 2024-25.

The lightweight, all-weather, 4.5-generation aircraft retains fighter capability and features quadruplex fly-by-wire controls, an advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics and composite structures. The final SPT7 and SPT8 trainers incorporate improved radar performance, autopilot and fuel-system enhancements, Software Defined Radio for secure communications and an air-to-air refuelling probe.

Singh said the trainer reflected the maturity of India’s fighter-aircraft ecosystem and would help prepare pilots for an increasingly technology-intensive combat environment.

HAL is developing Mk1A twin-seaters under the 83 and 97-aircraft contracts, with AESA radar, electronic warfare systems, upgraded avionics and additional ASRAAM and beyond-visual-range weapons. It plans to deliver 29 Mk1A twin-seaters by 2033-34.