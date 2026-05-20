ETV Bharat / bharat

India Must Be Alert Amid West Asia Crisis, No Immediate Worry: Civil Aviation Minister

Ranchi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the country must be prepared to tackle any possible fallout of the escalating crisis in West Asia, although the situation was "not worrisome for India at present".

During his maiden visit to Ranchi, Naidu said every sector, including civil aviation, must plan proactively to minimise the impact of the crisis on people and the country.

"The situation is not worrisome at present, but we need to remain alert. Every sector, including civil aviation, has to assess the impact and prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies," he told reporters.

On concerns over rising travel costs amid global uncertainty, Naidu said the Centre had already initiated measures to shield domestic passengers from any burden. He said the government reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices along with landing and parking charges at airports to stabilise fares and support the aviation sector.

Last week, the Delhi government reduced the value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25 per cent to 7 per cent.

"Nearly five lakh passengers travel daily on domestic routes. We are continuously monitoring airfares. If demand rises, we will increase connectivity and deploy more aircraft," Naidu said.

Unveiling a series of passenger-friendly initiatives at Ranchi airport, he said the Civil Aviation Ministry's modified regional connectivity scheme, UDAN 2, will be launched soon with an outlay of around Rs 29,000 crore.